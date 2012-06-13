Math problem: For a restaurant you’ve “discovered” to thrive economically, and thereby maintain the qualities you loved about it in the first place, it needs to attract a certain threshold of other customers to also “discover” it in order to stay open just for you—but not too many as to make it hard to get a table or excellent service. (Let's call this golden mean the Telly's Taverna Variable.) As a practical matter, to hit this number correctly, one should aim to a) praise said restaurant liberally, but not widely; b) i.e., make sure the stolid and the ‘only eat out once a month’ crowd hear your liberal praise; and c) especially if there were foodies and/or journalists in earshot make up lies like, “oh, the charcoal helped a bit, but I missed three days of work and had hallucinations.”

My first decade in New York City was lived in Astoria, Queens, a place of many Greeks, and that enclave is imprinted upon me permanently. For New York to be whole and true the colors blue and white should be all over and general; priests should have resplendent beards and long black tunics; cars should simply stop in the middle of streets and call it “parking”; there should be prayer beads in everybody’s hands, worried constantly on an elevated train line. And all food should taste like the fish at Telly’s Taverna on 23rd Avenue. (I realize I'm toying with the Variable by merely mentioning it; perhaps it should be called Telly’s Paradox.)

New York food writers, when they can be bothered to stay on the N-train to Astoria all the way to the end, have tended to head to a restaurant called Elias’ Corner for fish—I don't know why. I ate there once, and I'm sure it was fine; I forget. Of course, I'm delighted that's where they go: their efforts maintain Telly’s Taverna Variable without me having to lift a finger. But every bite of red snapper at Elias’ is, in my mind, fatally up against the mere aroma of the open grill at Telly’s, a few blocks away on 23rd Avenue.

The secret to the place, though, is Nana Momma, as we and many others call her. Running the place with a rare passion, she sits by the street window each night holding court, singing the praises of your kids just because they are your kids. She squeals with delight when you enter, almost crying that “my beautiful girls!” (whom she saw but a month previously) have “grown so much I cry!” In the old days she would run to her car, abandoned as it was near the sidewalk, pop the trunk, and bring some toys into the restaurant for them. (This ritual has ended, now that my beautiful girls are older; plus, I live elsewhere. I miss those toys almost as much as I miss Nana Momma and Astoria.)