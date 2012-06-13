Yesterday, my inbox blazed with the news that Obama's standing among African Americans is plummeting in North Carolina. A new PPP poll was responsible for the crisis: It shows Obama with just 75 percent of the African American vote, down from 95 percent in 2008 and 87 percent in their May poll.

But let's keep this in perspective —African Americans aren't abandoning Obama. Nearly every other pollster continues to show Obama in the upper-80s or 90s among African Americans. Democrats always receive an overwhelming share of the African American vote and it's not realistic to expect that Romney will break new ground against a historic African American figure. So what explains PPP's results?

Nate Silver chalks up the poll to statistical noise. It's true that demographic subgroups experience higher margins of error due to small sample sizes, so that explanation is compelling.