People keep asking me, as I make the rounds hawking my book about income inequality, why I don’t focus on wealth inequality instead. The distribution of income in the United States is skewed toward the rich, but the distribution of wealth is skewed much more heavily toward the rich. Why didn’t I write a book about that?

This question has come up even more frequently since the Federal Reserve earlier this week issued its report, Changes In Family Finances From 2007 To 2010. The report got more media attention than I expected, mainly because the numbers were so dramatic. Whereas median family income fell about 8 percent during that period, which covers the 2007-2009 recession and the first year of the present (weak) recovery, median net worth fell about 39 percent. The losses varied dramatically according to how wealthy you were. Among those in the bottom fourth of wealth distribution, the median loss was 100 percent. In other words, the typical lower-income family lost all its wealth. Meanwhile, those in the top tenth of wealth distribution experienced a median loss of only 6 percent. The typical higher-income family lost, percentage-wise, hardly any of its wealth.

Why aren’t I more worked up about the wealth divergence than about the income divergence?

One reason is that nearly all of the wealth lost by the nonaffluent was make-believe. The recession, you’ll recall, was caused by the bursting of a housing bubble brought on by the issuing and frantic securitizing of sub-prime (i.e., junk) mortgages. Banks sought out low-income people who couldn't afford to buy a house and conned them into taking on a debt obligation they’d never be able to meet. Then they sold these crap mortgages to other banks, who bundled them with other crap mortgages and turned them into crap securities. When the house of cards came down a huge amount of “wealth” was wiped out in the housing sector, but that wealth had always been premised on the false assumption that poor folks would be able to pay mortgages they never should have gotten saddled with in the first place. The sub-prime crash was a tragedy for low-income people, but not because they lost their “wealth.” Rather, it was because they lost their homes, and eventually (when the entire economy went south) their jobs. The value of those houses had always been an illusion, and their true owners had really been the banks.