Romney’s approach is very nearly the opposite. He eschews spending of any sort: He is not the least bit interested in using taxpayer dollars to speed up school repair work, even though schools need it, or to save the jobs of teachers, firefighters, and other public employees. On the contrary, the downsizing of the public sector that most economists believe has slowed the economy, at least in the short run, is one that he celebrates and one that his allies, who have blocked spending in Congress, were primarily responsible for causing.

Romney says his intention is to cut spending even more, reducing deficits and reducing taxes. It’s not clear how he’d accomplish all of this—budget experts analyzing his commitments suggest the numbers don’t add up, meaning he’d have to sacrifice some of those goals. What is clear is that he has no specific plan for boosting growth in the short term: He is relying on expectations of lower deficits in the future—expectations, again, that are hard to square with what he’s actually proposing—to create jobs now. Even some conservative economists wonder why Romney hasn't proposed anything designed to boost growth in the short term.

This contrast isn’t simply about how to boost economic growth. Obama believes every American should have access to affordable health care: He would preserve Medicare, which makes that guarantee to the elderly, and implement the Affordable Care Act, which offers that guarantee to the non-elderly. His strategy for reducing health care spending is to apply moderate pressure on the system from all sides, while making sure all people retain basic protections.

Romney would repeal the Affordable Care Act, scale back the coverage Medicaid already provides to the poor, change the tax treatment of health insurance in ways that weaken employer-coverage, and turn Medicare into a voucher scheme. It’s the same approach as House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan advocates and, combined with Romney’s commitment to cap federal domestic spending at 16 percent of GDP, would reduce government spending by putting a greater burden on individuals—and would result in dramatically less financial protection from illness than Americans enjoy right now. As Ed Kilgore has observed at the Washington Monthly, it’s not “repeal and replace.” It’s “repeal and reverse.”

Tens of millions of Americans would likely lose insurance, or end up with weaker coverage, according to some (very) credible estimates.