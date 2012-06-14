With the financial balance of power shifting toward the Republicans, Democrats are understandably alarmed that a deluge of cash from outside groups and Wall Street could swamp Obama’s reelection efforts. As an initial step, the Obama campaign has concentrated their expenditures on a smaller number of swing states, ensuring that they at least remain competitive in the markets they consider most important.

But when you concentrate resources, some areas end up short-changed, and the decision to narrow the playing field has left Obama without substantial purchases in several media markets. According to The Washington Post’s ad tracker, Obama has not aired ads in the expensive Washington media market, even though Crossroads GPS has already spent more than $2 million. Arizona was floated as a possible pick-up opportunity for Obama, but Obama hasn’t run any ads in the potentially competitive southwestern state. In contrast, Crossroads, which has money to spare, is running ads in Michigan, a state that voted for Obama by 16 percentage points in 2008 but that might be tightening according to recent polls.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the Romney/Crossroads effort in Michigan will pay off. But the Obama campaign is taking a big risk in letting Romney and Crossroads continue unimpeded. In 2008, McCain took a similar strategy to compensate for deficient financial resources; he barely contested Obama’s efforts in Indiana, Montana, and Georgia, but only fought at a slight disadvantage in many of the more traditional swing states.

And it turns out, the money mattered. In demographically similar areas with varied ad spending, like the decidedly monochromatic Upper Midwest, the balance of ad spending correlated with Obama and McCain's relative performances. As a result of Obama’s decision to invest in Nebraska’s second congressional district and North Dakota, Obama wound up substantially outspending McCain in the Fargo and Omaha media markets, which happen to cut across state lines into Minnesota and Iowa. In Fargo, Obama outspent McCain by nearly 3:1, while he outspent McCain by a less impressive 25 percent in Omaha. Elsewhere in Iowa and Minnesota, McCain actually outspent Obama. In Minneapolis, McCain swamped a meager Obama effort by a 2:1 margin, while McCain outspent Obama by 50 percent in Iowa, although much of that advantage was concentrated in Davenport.