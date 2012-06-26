FOR A GOOD three centuries now, the British have been at once fascinated and repulsed by Russia. A letter by the sixteenth-century English merchant Richard Chancellor makes reference to the “barbarous and rude Russe,” comparing the Slavs’ hardy constitution favorably to “the daintiness and niceness of our captains.” Even as contact between the two empires increased, the bemusement never quite abated. Certainly, a similar attitude was evident in Churchill’s narrow-eyed suspicion of Stalin’s Soviet Union, which he famously called “a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.”

Recently the English have had the chance to witness that enigma up close, as London has become the de-facto refuge of oligarchs such as Boris Berezovsky and Roman Abramovich. The latter is the owner of the Chelsea football club, whose recent Champions League victory will surely allay some fans’ concern that Abramovich is a carpetbagger for whom the team is yet another acquisition, not altogether different from a new yacht. At the same time, British investors have set up shop in Moscow, as have their brethren journalists for whom the exploits of Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin have provided the kind of fodder one is unlikely to encounter in, say, Angela Merkel’s Berlin.

Luke Harding was one such journalist—with an emphasis on the past tense. In 2011, The Guardian’s Moscow correspondent was asked (very politely, one imagines) to return to London and never come back. As reported by his colleague Dan Sabbagh, “The Guardian’s Moscow correspondent has been expelled from Russia, in what is believed to be the first removal of a British staff journalist from the country since the end of the Cold War.” Harding’s forced departure came after the newspaper’s reporting of the WikiLeaks cables (you surely remember Julian Assange, erstwhile hero of information libertarians), where he reported on allegations that Russia under the rule of Vladimir Putin had become a “virtual mafia state.”

Harding’s new book is called Expelled: A Journalist’s Descent into the Russian Mafia State, but the title is not entirely accurate. In fact, many of the problems with the book are inherent in its name. Harding was refused return to Russia after he published his account of the cables with their unflattering State Department portrayal of Putin, Inc. But “expelled” is a word suggesting coercion, whereas no force was used on Harding, unless one wants to describe bureaucratic travails with greater weight than they merit. Then there is “descent.” If you are looking for sordid accounts of suitcase nukes trafficked by businessmen with Caucasian accents in dim Moscow strip clubs, then I suggest you look elsewhere—to David Cronenberg’s Eastern Promises, perhaps. Though Harding is a fine journalist, he rarely seems to venture beyond the mid-level power brokers who are plentiful in Moscow, and who have plenty of scores to settle. To be sure, he does his due diligence as a journalist, venturing to Dagestan and Ossetia when conflicts erupt. But he never really goes native.