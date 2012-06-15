Editor’s Note: We'll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
The 1950s are long gone, but the appeal of the drive-in movie theater is perennial.
Smithsonian Magazine | 3 min (799 words)
Watergate happened forty years ago, but the battle over Nixon’s legacy has been ongoing. Until now.
The New Republic| 7 min (1, 720 words)
Forget NASA: The next race for space will be conducted in the private sector.
The National Interest | 4 min (967 words)
Saul Bellow's letters can be seen as part of his most strenuous lifelong exertion: rebutting those who decried the death of the novel.
Dublin Review of Books | 20 min (4, 893 words)