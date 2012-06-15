K, one of the original members of our team, wasn’t much of a player. Unlike the rest of us, he didn't play soccer growing up, and anyone can tell you that soccer isn't an easy game to ‘learn’ as an adult. Add to that the fact that he wasn’t athletic either and what you got was a player who aspired to one day become mediocre. He was, however, an integral part of our team.

He was the funniest, the most entertaining, a guy who could get away with mocking anything and everyone. Liked by all, the players and partners, he was one of the main reasons the team socialized together once the game was over. He could defuse any contretemps.

To use the old cliché, he was the glue guy.

We tried as best as we could to find him time on the field, tried to place him where he could cause least damage.