But it gets even better. To stick to their guns on austerity even as it has proved such a failure for Europe, conservatives are now pointing to places where they say it is succeeding, in states led by Republican governors. I was prepared for Scott Walker to be hailed as a future national leader in the wake of his victory in last week’s recall campaign. But now he’s apparently also the solution to all of Europe’s troubles. Henninger again:

Here’s pro-growth advice no one in Europe will take: Stop listening to the IMF bleeders and the Obama spenders. If you wish to relearn real, long-term growth, consult the U.S. governors who did that themselves. Scott Walker in Wisconsin, Mitch Daniels in Indiana and Chris Christie in New Jersey all took over states nearly as moribund as Italy and Spain and put before their publics hard but obvious choices about spending, taxes, pensions, unions and bureaucracies. Their publics voted against dying.

One may ask: Would a European electorate, if given an honest chance to choose self-salvation rather than the bleed-to-death choices they’ve been given the past two years, vote to save themselves? The betting here is many indeed would vote for a liberated future. Or would have.

Two minor problems with this: 1) The European electorate has in fact been given a choice in recent weeks, and has chosen the anti-austerity choice offered by left-leaning parties, in France, Greece and Germany’s largest state. Now, you may think that these voters were “voting for dying,” but it’s rather odd to ignore those choices in a column about how the European electorate "would" vote. 2.) The American electorate hasn’t exactly been rushing for those “hard but obvious choices” either. Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s reforms of collective bargaining by public employee unions, which were even more aggressive and forthright than Walker’s, were roundly defeated at the polls last fall, by a 23 point margin and by more votes than had elected Kasich a year earlier. Somehow, this inconvenient fact has been completely overlooked by those hailing the new age of Walker-style austerity. Apparently, the voters in Ohio -- a larger, more politically important and more conservative state than Wisconsin -- are in favor of “dying.” But acknowledging that would complicate our the conservative missionaries’ plan for Europe’s “self-salvation.”

*Addendum, 2 p.m.: I had not had the pleasure of reading David Brooks’ latest before posting this, but I should acknowledge his column as it falls within this same penumbra of confusion over Europe. Brooks endeavors to explain the Republican viewpoint on what Europe means for America:

But many Republicans have now come to the conclusion that the welfare-state model is in its death throes. Yuval Levin expressed the sentiment perfectly in a definitive essay for The Weekly Standard called “Our Age of Anxiety”:

“We have a sense that the economic order we knew in the second half of the 20th century may not be coming back at all — that we have entered a new era for which we have not been well prepared. ... We are, rather, on the cusp of the fiscal and institutional collapse of our welfare state, which threatens not only the future of government finances but also the future of American capitalism.”