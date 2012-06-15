Mom always refused to admit we were Irish, though the evidence was pretty overwhelming. Our names, for example: she was a Cruise before she married a Dempsey, or an Ó Diomasaigh (pronunciation: Oh! DEMMA!-shay) as my father sometimes corrected her. His father was Paddy—single-handedly cut the Manchester ship canal, apparently. Had 14 kids. Got a medal from the Pope for services to the poor (though he WAS the poor). Mom disagreed with none of this, except the bit about Paddy being Irish. “Nope,” she said, “Ballinasloe, County Galway? Rubbish. He was from Sale Moor, Manchester.”

After a childhood in Catholic school, when I was in my late teens I discovered Irish music—my favorites were (still are!) Sharon Shannon and Kevin Burke and Patrick Street and Four Men and a Dog, all those pixilated jigs and reels that can make a dead man smile. I have instructed those that know me to play “The Parting Glass,” an Irish lament (as sung by The Voice Squad), at my funeral. (Maudlin, much?) Eventually, I set out for a visit to the place, and the first man I met, in a bar in Wexford, said to me, "arrryahavinafuckinpintorwhat?" I loved the country instantly; played music in pubs all night; took a boat to the Blasket Islands, off the west coast of County Clare—next parish America. Met the mother of my kids there. All the while, Mom saying, “we're not Irish.”

I moved to America and my first friends were Irish. I played traditional music in Ryan’s Irish Pub on Second Avenue, wishing I was back in Dingle. Bartenders with Irish accents took one look at me and started a Guinness. I never felt so Irish as when I was 3,500 miles away from England.

Mom maintained we were British—end of argument.