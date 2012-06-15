Mitt Romney officially declared his candidacy last June on a farm in Stratham, New Hampshire. One year later he returned, triumphant and ready to kick off his cross-country bus tour, eat ice cream with potential voters, and bash Obama’s record on the economy.

Romney’s speech in Stratham this morning was the first event of his “Every Town Counts” bus tour, an attempt to spread his campaign’s message to small town voters in swing states. And if today was any indication, that message consists mostly of criticisms of Obama’s management of the economy. “If there has ever been a president who has failed to give the middle class of America a fair shot, it is Barack Obama,” said Romney. (This was a play on the Obama’s frequent rhetoric of giving everyone a fair shot.)

“Over the past year, it’s become clear that good things begin here, so today we’re back, with a few more friends and closer to the goal,” said Romney. “Every day our campaign grows as more and more Americans realize that we don’t have to settle for these years of disappointment and decline.”

The message of economic struggle resonated with some of the listeners. One, a local business owner named Jack Gilchrist, had a story straight out of a RNC ad: During the recession, Gilchrist has seen his sales and workforce decrease significantly at his metal fabrication facility. When Romney visited his shop the day before the New Hampshire primary, he decided that the candidate’s business experience and leadership would help the economy, and he became a Romney supporter. “We need somebody taking responsibility,” Gilchrist told me. “I’m a business leader. I’ve got 38 employees and I don’t blame anybody else for my friggin’ problems.”