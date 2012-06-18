Young voters continue to hold socially progressive views, at least in comparison to their parents and grandparents, but cultural issues have not translated into sustained support for Democrats. The bitter cultural debates of the mid-2000’s may be less salient than they were five years ago, as Republicans have de-emphasized gay marriage and social questions in favor of economic issues. It is worth noting that the Pew data on partisan affiliation preceded the GOP primary and Obama’s decision to endorse same-sex marriage, so there is some chance that renewed attention to cultural issues has resulted in a decrease in affiliation with the GOP or perhaps even renewed support for Democrats. Of course, Obama’s depressed standing with young white voters in recent suggests that events have not rebuilt Obama's support.

It is unclear whether Romney can capitalize on Obama’s losses among young white voters. Gallup shows that Romney is near McCain’s level of support, suggesting that Romney hasn’t made much progress toward consolidating the disaffected Obama ’08 vote. On the other hand, Pew actually shows Romney with 51 percent of white voters, which would represent a substantial gain over McCain's 44 percent in 2008, especially since Romney has not many won converts from other voting blocs. Of course, given that just 61 percent of young white voters say they will “definitely vote” in Gallup’s tracking poll, young, disaffected, voters might not turnout on either candidate’s behalf.

The diversity of the millennial generation ensures that Obama will continue to command a sizable advantage among young voters. If young white voters behave identically to their parents, Obama would still approach 60 percent of the youth vote, and potentially more, depending on its exact racial/ethnic composition. Even so, Obama will be hard pressed to repeat his decisive advantage among young voters without improved standing among young whites.

In a close national election, movement among any group could potentially prove decisive. Young whites constituted just 11 percent of the electorate in 2008, but that's more than the entire Latino vote and nearly as much as African Americans. The GOP primary and Obama’s decision to endorse gay marriage does not appear to have rejuvenated enthusiasm or support for Obama among a socially moderate cohort, and it is unclear what tools Democrats possess to rebuild their support. Given Obama's effort to build enthusiasm among Latino voters by halting deportations and and granting work authorization to young undocumented workers, perhaps we can expect the Obama campaign to announce a bold initiative on student loans over the next few months. Of course, even if Obama can regain the loyalty of young whites, it will still be a challenge to persuade them to vote at 2008 levels.