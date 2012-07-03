IN OUR CURRENT slough of economic despair, is it time for Americans to recognize that we should all become Hamiltonians, following the genius of our first and greatest Secretary of the Treasury? That is the appeal that Michael Lind makes in Land of Promise (a title that faintly echoes the work of The New Republic’s founding co-editor, Herbert Croly, in The Promise of American Life.) Lind has already gained a pair of appreciative (but hardly uncritical) nods in the New York Times, one in a book review by David Leonhardt, the other in a column by David Brooks. True, both journalists take issue with some aspects of Lind’s Hamiltonianism. Leonhardt wonders whether other nations have not pursued more Hamiltonian policies than Americans have, but with lesser results. Brooks goes much further, arguing that Lind is seeking to turn the true Hamiltonian philosophy “into something that looks like modern liberalism.” A real Hamiltonian, Brooks suggests, would favor “long-term structural development” above “providing jobs right now,” while fostering “national power and eminence” over individual wealth or social equality.

Anyone scouting this terrain should proceed with a great deal of caution. What does it really mean, after all, to wonder what a Hamiltonian or a Jeffersonian approach to issues of contemporary economic policy should look like? Interpretations as broadly worded as the ones that Brooks offers similarly operate at a level of generality so vague as to defy any sensible assessment. It is a bit of a surprise, for example, to learn that Hamilton did not care much about individual wealth, when most accounts of his financial policies emphasize his desire to attach the propertied classes of the post-revolutionary United States to the national government. Then, too, his insistence that President Washington take the field against the Whiskey Rebels of 1793 was contrived to persuade the “lower orders” of Americans that they were as obliged to pay taxes as their wealthier neighbors. Brooks has a long way to go to demonstrate that he is describing actually existing founders or policymakers.

Still, the notion that Hamiltonian and Jeffersonian values have repeatedly struggled against each other in ordering our discussions of economic policy is a well-established theme in American history. Lind’s new book is only its most recent example, but it gives the broader story a nicely cyclical sweep. Land of Promise is a virtual textbook of American economic history, with every chapter divided into numerous titled sub-sections running from two to six paragraphs. Lind describes four broad movements in American economic history, beginning with the pre-industrial world the founders of the Republic inhabited and then the three great transformations in the industrial economy that replaced it, one driven by steam and telegraphy, the next by electric and oil motors, and then the new world of the computer. Lind offers countless apt observations about American economic development, and with or without his interpretive scheme, any reader will learn much about that history.

But the overall argument depends on the juxtaposition of the Hamiltonian and Jeffersonian themes. In Lind’s story, the great economic transformations—or what Joseph Schumpeter famously called the “creative destruction” of capitalism—race three or four decades ahead of the capacity of the political and legal systems to deal with their vastly unsettling consequences. During this uncertain interval, Jeffersonian-style politicians flourish. They offer nostalgic visions of defying the rush of progress, much as Jefferson purportedly reacted against the specter of the first industrial revolution, and appeal to a simpler vision of authority where older institutions, more respectful of traditional decentralized power, can still operate. But at some point a crisis intervenes—the Civil War, the Depression, and our current Great Recession—and then Hamiltonian solutions have their day. These solutions are avowedly nationalistic in character. They rely on central institutions to accommodate economic change with more prudent, effective, and just notions of public regulation.