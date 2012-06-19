In the aftermath of Obama’s decision to halt deportations and provide temporary work permits to certain young undocumented immigrants, Latino Decisions released a new poll on how Latinos in five battleground states are reacting to Obama’s move. Unsurprisingly, the poll found that Latinos support Obama’s move and are more enthusiastic about his presidency. A few hours later, PPP released a poll conducted on behalf of DailyKos/SEIU showing Obama up to 61 percent with Hispanics, compared to just 53 percent last week. Some have characterized these polls as evidence that Obama has received a “boost” among Latino voters, but that may be wishful thinking. Neither poll demonstrates that Obama has made meaningful gains with Hispanics or Latinos.

Although the Latino Decisions poll showed that 49 percent of Latinos were “more enthusiastic” about Obama, there is no way to know which Latino voters are more enthusiastic. Were those the Obama supporters already likely to support the President, or did Obama build his support among Latinos who were relatively unlikely to vote? We also don't know the magnitude of the increase in enthusiasm. Is the move the difference between voting and staying home? None of this indicts the poll, but these basic questions do indict those claiming that the poll is proof of big Obama gains.