He is, from the beginning, fatherless, and given the largely secular life that he would go on to live, it may surprise some that he would not only become instrumental in the discipline of Judaic Studies in the United States, but also that he would make in this book a case for the inclusion of the discipline within the larger framework of Judaism. His memories, then—memories that really are little more than remnants of memories—both are and are not his own. In Hartman, the fervor of the ba’al teshuvah, the penitent who has returned to the faith, is absent: his drive toward Judaism reveals instead a passion of lower if persistent rumblings drawn from intellectual nostalgia. Refusing to exchange his scholarly life for a life of Jewish ritual, Hartman instead argues for the possibility—even the inevitability—of maintaining both simultaneously. The logic of paradox informs Hartman’s earliest sensibilities, and it is tempting not to see in this a foreshadowing of the work he would later do on the midrashic mode of interpretation.

Midrash itself is a kind of literary paradox. Visually, one might imagine that it takes on the structure of the Möbius strip in which the inside is always continuous with the outside. Viewing it from a certain angle, one might imagine that he or she can just make out the line that marks the separation between the inside and the outside. But spin it again, and one realizes that such a line does not exist. There are no borders or boundaries that one might transgress. Such is the world of midrash. Unlike the Christian mode of parable, which erects signs and symbols to stand for an idea or lesson in morality—that is, to represent an idea found in the biblical text—midrash is continuous with the biblical text, both inside and outside of it. Rather than seeking to represent one thing through the creation of something else, midrash preserves its origins and looks for “more of the original in the original, for more story, more words within the words.” Midrash is not representation; it is an extension of the original, of something already contained within the ellipses and incongruities of the biblical text. It wishes for something more, rather than something different.

Given the complex structure of midrash, it is unsurprising that Hartman, a man whose life experiences relegate him to both the inside and outside of the Jewish tradition, would champion its benefits for both the scholar of Judaic studies as well as the literary scholar. Indeed, one might even say that Hartman’s own life takes on the structure of midrash. It is no wonder that in his later writings he weaves together texts of equal parts personal biography and intellectual, realizing that they are continuous with each other.

The ideas of central importance to The Third Pillar are to be found in the middle of the book, as if the author has cleverly buried the lead. The second of three sections, following one devoted to the Bible and preceding another devoted to education, focuses entirely on the subject of midrash. With the first line of this critical section, Hartman appears to undermine his motives for studying midrash, calling them impure, and imagining himself as a “raider of the lost ark looking for treasure.” But as humble as Hartman is, he is much too clever to undermine himself or his motives. It is, rather, that he is challenging the entire discipline—his discipline—of literary studies as a whole: “Ask not what deconstruction can do for Midrash: ask what Midrash may do for deconstruction.”

Midrash, neither literature nor commentary and yet simultaneously both, stands between the sacred and the secular, reaching into both but not often regarded as critical in either the academy or the yeshiva. And this is the crux of Hartman’s dual-sided argument: “scholarship is scholarship, and those who would have no trouble finding pleasure and intellectual profit in [the Classics] … should have the possibility of learning, by way of Judaic studies, a subject whose history reaches into the contemporary world, and whose text legacy is, in many ways, different from the Hellenic.” Likewise, “every student who can parse a page of Greek or Latin should also have the opportunity to construe a page of Talmud.” Is it not right that those interested in moral philosophy from Socrates to Levinas should also have at least a cursory understanding of Maimonides or the Pirke Avot? And, returning to literary studies, should not each student of literary interpretation be exposed to the dynamics of rabbinic commentary? A graduate student of English, for example, will have no trouble finding a course on Chrétien de Troyes, the twelfth-century French poet, but there is no place for a course on Rashi, Chrétien’s contemporary, in the world of literary studies. The possibility of a course in midrash under the umbrella of literary studies is equally unthinkable—with the exception of one Midwestern research institution where I happened to do my graduate work. But even then the “course” amounted to little more than an independent study in which my professor and I and a few other renegades wandered the halls speaking a language that few others cared to understand.