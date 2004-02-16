Correspondence

Finally, I do not believe, and I don't think my review should be read to suggest, that legal reasoning is bosh and majority preference should decide constitutional questions. My argument rather was that the kind of legal reasoning deployed by Gerstmann, though entirely competent, does not have the cogency that would justify a court in overriding the enormous sentiment against homosexual marriage. The more tenuous the basis in constitutional text and precedent for overriding democratic preference––and the stronger that preference––the weaker the case for such overriding. We should let the states decide, one by one, what legal regime to create for homosexual couples who, quite understandably, want to have the rights of married persons.

Poll Vault

In response to Jeffrey Rosen’s article “Immodest Proposal,” I must point out the results of a recent Boston Globe poll (December 22). Of those asked, 50 percent of Massachusetts residents supported gay marriage, and 38 percent were opposed. Regarding the Goodridge decision, 53 percent stated that they want the government to enact laws in conformity with the ruling. Only 23 percent would favor Rosen's “modest” separate-but-unequal system of civil unions, and a mere 16 percent favor defiance of the court.

For months, Rosen has been predicting backlash and urging those entrusted to protect and interpret the integrity of state and federal law to tread softly on gay rights, lest the sensibilities of social conservatives be injured. Rosen is stuck in 1996. The Massachusetts constitution and U.S. notions of justice, equality, and liberty fully justify Goodridge. Turns out, public opinion does, too.

Daniel Redman

Allston, Massachusetts



Jeffrey Rosen replies:

The backlash to court-ordered gay marriage that I feared was national, not merely local, and that backlash, unfortunately, has indeed materialized. Galvanized by the Goodridge decision, the Ohio legislature voted just this week to pass one of the most sweeping bans on same-sex marriages in the country. Also citing Goodridge as a motivation, at least a dozen other state legislatures are expected to take up state constitutional amendments banning gay marriage. National polls confirm a similar backlash.

Singled Out

Cass R. Sunstein argues that keeping gays and lesbians from the benefits of marriage makes them “second-class citizens” (“Federal Appeal,” December 22). But, if the benefits of marriage are so crucial to full citizenship, then the very institution of civil marriage creates an even broader class of “second-class citizens”––namely, single people. Marriage discriminates against those unwilling or incapable of entering into long-term, monogamous relationships by denying them tax and other benefits available to those who are married.

The government need never have recognized civil marriage, as Sunstein acknowledges; it could have left the matter to religious and social groups. But, in choosing to attach benefits to certain relationships, the government steps squarely into the game of rewarding some behaviors and not others. Once the government starts this, social standards of morality are the only possible basis for deciding what kind of behavior to encourage.

Eugene Kontorovich

Arlington, Virginia



Cass R. Sunstein replies:

Eugene Kontorovich trivializes the problem of discrimination. If we made a list of those who remain second-class citizens in the United States, it’s ridiculous to believe that single people would qualify. “Single people” probably have a legitimate complaint or two, but they're hardly subject to the forms of unfair treatment and hatred that face gays and lesbians.

This correspondence appeared in the February 16, 2004 issue of the magazine.