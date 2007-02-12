The key person in this project was obviously the screenwriter. She is a journalist named Wendell Steavenson who spent a year in Iraq and whose writings attracted Haas. She would surely be the last to claim that she has rendered the whole of the situation, but there seems no reason to doubt the verity of what she does tell us––stories of Iraqi corruption, ambition, sectarian commitments, family devotion; stories of American military and political intent being ground into accommodating shape by daily wear and tear. Very little of the screenplay is surprising, yet it continually jogs us because of its immediacy and because it is so different from what we are fed every day from Washington. For instance, no one in this film, Americans especially, ever uses terms like “victory” or “stay the course.” And the Iraqi talk about Americans is often full of dislike and contempt and plans to exploit.

The screenplay has a basic fault. It is not much more than a fictional armature for the display of political opinions and actions––and crimes, both Iraqi and American. (The picture begins with U.S. soldiers throwing an Iraqi youth off a bridge to his death, an incident that Steavenson had in fact reported.) One central figure is an American journalist, played by the Danish actress Connie Nielsen, who is in the role apparently because producers once again insisted on having an attractive woman on hand. This journalist has two boyfriends, an American intelligence officer (Damian Lewis) and a Christian Arab photographer (Mido Hamada). The personal scenes among these three are like the recitative sections in nineteenth-century Italian opera: transitions to the arias, which here are the plotting and action scenes.

Haas made the film in Morocco, with Rabat standing in for Baghdad. Aided by his editor, Curtiss Clayton, he has kept the complications clear and the action vivid. Haas's sympathies seem to be with everyone in the picture (murderers excepted); he comprehends the pressures on each of them. So, if at last The Situation doesn't clarify problems or inspire hope about Iraq, it decently confirms the viewer's misery.





If the name of the Italian director Alberto Lattuada registers with film enthusiasts today, it is probably because in 1950 he allowed one of his screenwriters––a man named Federico Fellini––to codirect a film with him. It was the start of Fellini’s directing career, which soon eclipsed Lattuada's. This is hardly unjust. Lattuada’s work is not near Fellini’s, but some of it is well worth remembering.

Now we have a chance to remember it, with one of Lattuada’s best, MAFIOSO, made in 1962 with Alberto Sordi. Rialto Pictures has re-issued the film as part of its program to bring back valuable foreign pictures with freshened subtitles. The screenplay of Mafioso rests on a theme that was important in postwar Italian film––the contrast between northern and southern Italy (Olmi’s The Fiancés, Visconti’s Rocco and His Brothers). Apparently the end of the war made even clearer the contrast between the industrialized north and those parts of the south––Sicily, for chief instance––that were still in a previous century. (In Olmi’s film, workers in a new Sicilian factory, all of whom had been farmers, do not come to work on a rainy day.)