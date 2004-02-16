We don’t say this very often, but kudos to Terry McAuliffe. Last week, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair gave his imprimatur to a meme that, until then, had been little more than a gleam in Michael Moore’s eye––namely, that in 1972 President Bush left his Texas Air National Guard post to campaign for an Alabama politico without the military’s approval. “He didn’t show up when he should have showed up,” McAuliffe told George Stephanopoulos. The charge, of coure, is nothing new, having first arisen in a series of Boston Globe pieces during the 2000 election, but it has never gotten much media traction. Republican operatives clearly want to keep it that way. Bush adviser Tucker Eskew leaped to the president's defense Tuesday, telling CNN’s “American Morning” that the charge was absurd because “the Annenberg Center has recently completely overturned any of those crazy ideas”––a reference to a report released January 23 by a University of Pennsylvania public policy institute. But Bush supporters might want to think twice before citing that study, which is but a slight paper showing about the level of rigorous analysis you'd expect from a White House press release. For starters, it merely compares different media accounts, ignoring the fact that the Globe’s investigation drew on hundreds of records and numerous interviews with military officials, whereas other news stories counted the rebuttals of Bush’s staff as heavily as military documents and testimony by his commanding officer. Indeed, the only original research the Annenberg folks seem to have done is an interview with, of all people, White House spokesman Dan Bartlett, who dodges the entire question by saying that “the bottom line is he met his minimum requirements for that year.” Absurdly, the report presents this as proof that Bush never skipped town, even though Bartlett was talking about what Bush did in 1973, when what’s in question is what he did in 1972. But the report’s biggest idiocy is its premise that, just because Bush did not technically desert or go AWOL, the criticisms of his military record are somehow irrelevant. But no one believes that Bush fled combat––he was never even in combat. Rather, critics charge––and, Bartlett notwithstanding, the evidence concurs––that Bush didn’t fulfill his military obligations during a time of war. Needless to say, if the Annenberg study is the best dog the GOP can muster, then the DNC chairman has picked the right fight.

9/10 President Watch, Cont'd

According to The Wall Street Journal’s lead editorial on February 4, the ricin-laden envelope delivered to Senator Bill Frist's office this week justifies the Iraq War: “There’s been a lot of talk lately that the failure to discover any stockpiles of [weapons of mass destruction] in Iraq proves that the terror threat isn’t ‘imminent’ and that we can return to our pre-9/11 way of countering it. Is ricin’s arrival in a Senate mailroom imminent enough?” We're not sure who exactly believes terrorism isn’t an imminent threat, nor do we understand what role the Journal thinks Saddam Hussein played in germing the Senate. But we’re most confused by the implication that President Bush’s security priorities are emblematic of post-September 11 thinking. The Journal’s editors ought to read the president’s new budget, which took a $779 million request from the U.S. Post Office for a new biohazard detection system––which, sniffing the air hundreds of times each hour, could detect a single granule of ricin––and cut it to $37 million. We’re not sure Saddam’s lack of weapons of mass destruction proves that there is an imminent threat to the United States, but we’re quite certain the 2001 anthrax attacks did.

Upward Mobility

“You can feel the momentum of Senator Kerry, can’t you?” –– New Mexico Governor (and vice presidential hopeful?) Bill Richardson to John Kerry supporters, January 30