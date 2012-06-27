One particularly bad fight happens after Sheila and Margaux go to Miami Basel together and Sheila realizes the story of their trip makes for a more powerful work than the fictional play she has been futzing with. Transcribing her recorded conversations and writing up a narrative, “I felt closer to knowing something about reality, closer to some truth.” Not long after Sheila shows her new piece to Margaux, she goes to see Margaux’s latest painting, a portrait in self-loathing, and realizes that through using Margaux’s words in her work, she has somehow reflected back to Margaux a false and hideous version of her friend and perhaps even inspired a serious personal crisis: “I had come too close and hurt her—killed whatever in Margaux made art, whatever allowed her to tell herself that it was all right to be a painter in the face of all of her doubts.” The horror Sheila feels over “cheating” this way sends her on a long wander to New York and Atlantic City and occupies most of the rest of the novel. And then we find out that Margaux’s crisis is not so much existential as generic (she wants to make a movie next instead of painting), and really she is perfectly fine and just annoyed that Sheila left town so abruptly without explaining where she was going.

Here is where reality can fail us: sometimes it is not that interesting. Sometimes the stakes are not that high. Fiction allows the writer to create a heightened version of reality, to raise the stakes on a familiar sort of conflict, to use the tools of suspense and surprise to awaken us into a startled sense of “what it means to be human.” The best nonfiction employs the same tools with invisible elegance, selecting and splicing reality to build narratives that are as constructed as any nineteenth-century novel. But Heti lets her edits show. The quarrels between Sheila and Margaux, and the estrangement and long journey-of-the-soul that follow, feel manufactured to add compulsion to the plot. They are over-narrated, which is a sad waste from such a talented scene-builder. And so they deflate in the long term, instead of slowly building on themselves and adding to the book’s thematic heft.

And yet the very ungainliness of How Should A Person Be? has its purpose, and comes with some real rewards. The first chapter opens with Sheila and her friends sitting in a diner arguing about art—sort of a Canadian art-world Seinfeld moment—and deciding that the two painters among them, Margaux and Sholem, should compete to make the ugliest painting. The idea of the “ugly painting” hangs over the book: should art be beautiful? What is the purpose of beauty in art, or in writing? And what happens to art when the artist abandons the ideal of beauty and seeks to make something ugly? Can a true artist ever make something that is really ugly, or will there be a sort of instinctual greatness to the work no matter what?

Sholem stands in for the rules-bound artist, whose ideal of beauty is based in patterns learned in art school and who creates his ugly painting based on a reversed application of those rules: “He imagined it would be like this intellectual exercise that he could sort of approach in a cold fashion. He would just do everything he hated when his students did it.” Margaux, who rejected art school because it seems like a “country club” to her, stands in for the instinctual artist. She ends up painting a hideously ugly yellow and black vagina that, even so, Sholem admits at the end of the book, is “so special. … Your snaky, searching line is everywhere.”

How Should a Person Be? is its own sort of ugly painting, especially compared to the highly schematic play Sheila is trying to write when we first encounter her, and which she finally drops after the fight and final reconciliation with Margaux to write something based on the whole arc of their friendship—that is, the book we have been reading, with its pages and pages of conversation rendered in dialogue format. The idea is that Sheila is trying to avoid Sholem’s fate (and here one feels a little bad for Toronto painter Sholem Krishtalka, the real-life model for Sholem, who is repeatedly described as a lesser artist who should have stuck to art criticism). She is trying to break the rules not by following a shadow upside-down version of them, but by operating in a universe without rules, or one in which the only rule is the force of her imagination. This is put in terms of gender: Heti suggests it may be easier for female artists, like Margaux and Sheila, to exist in such a universe because women “haven’t too many examples yet of what a genius looks like” and so can make things up as they go along. The rest of the book offers a devastating account of the traps women fall into nonetheless, namely allowing men to act as their sole mentors and sources of approval. It is, in a very new way, the most thoughtfully feminist novel I have read in years—because of its flaws, and not despite them.