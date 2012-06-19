In the ongoing melodrama between Democrats and Wall Street, few characters are more compelling than Chuck Schumer. New York’s senior senator has a well-cultivated reputation as the financial world’s top wing man in Washington, at least among Democrats. But since he also hopes to lead his august chamber one day, he’s charted a more ecumenical path of late. That, of course, hasn’t exactly endeared him to the lords of finance, and so much pathos has ensued.

The latest example comes from a Politico piece on Schumer’s efforts to make nice with his patrons now that all that ugly “reform” business is behind us. As one such oligarch summed up Schumer’s recent goodwill tour: “He’s always been active in his outreach, but I would say he’s on much more of a listening — not talking — tour at the moment as he tries to mend fences.” Can’t wait to see what all that listenin’ means for the future of financial regulation!

But I digress. Because it turns out people have long memories on the Upper East Side, and all is most certainly not forgotten, much less forgiven. The nub of the matter? Well, take it away, Politico:

“He pushed, bullied people really, into giving him money for so long telling us, ‘I’m in the rooms you want me to be in, I can help,’” said a Wall Street executive and one-time Schumer donor who refuses to give any more cash to the senator. “We understand that he wants to be [Democratic] leader and as he’s moved up the ranks, he can’t publicly be too much of a cheerleader for Wall Street. But he wasn’t even cheerleading behind closed doors, which is what he promised he would do.”

Which made me wonder: What, exactly, was all this non-cheerleading Schumer is supposedly guilty of?