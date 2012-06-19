Be glad you aren’t Sentinel HC, the wingnut subsidiary of Penguin. Today it’s publishing Marco Rubio’s new memoir, An American Son. That makes it just about the worst possible time for Romney aides to confirm that Rubio is not being vetted (and therefore is unlikely to be considered) for the vice-presidential slot. A whole lot of copies of Rubio’s book are thereby consigned to the remainder bin. And to the long list of liberal complaints about Romney let us add another: He’s trying to put the New York publishing industry out of business.

Update, 6:15 p.m.: Except now Romney's saying that Rubio is being vetted. Is this true, or just a courtesy? I have no idea.