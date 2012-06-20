From the moment we meet news anchor Will McAvoy in the opening scene of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom,” there are signs that a Sorkin monologue is brewing: a flicker of anger in the eyes, a twitch of facial muscles, a cloud of moral indignation settling in. McAvoy, played by Jeff Daniels, is sitting on a panel at Northwestern, and two talking heads are firing partisan flak at each other from the chairs to his left and his right. A blond co-ed in the audience stands up to ask him a question: “Can you say why America is the greatest country in the world?” And he’s off. “I don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about,” McAvoy says. He cites our life expectancy, literacy, infant mortality, and median household income. America, it seems, is not the greatest country in the world. But here the music swells: “It sure used to be.”

The Sorkin sermon is by now one of our most recognizable cinematic tropes. It is a eulogy for lapsed American values, a one-man Greek chorus passing thunderous judgment on the action and pointing the way toward a nobler path. It is also a kind of verbal bonfire for the social vices—anti-intellectualism, commercialism, materialism—that Sorkin deplores. The subject hardly matters; the cultural stakes are always high. “I got into this because I like getting people to like sports, and I’ve turned into a P.R. man for punks and thugs,” says a disillusioned anchor on Sorkin’s “Sports Night,” his sitcom from the mid-’90s. Then there was the tirade in the pilot of the fatally self-serious “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” during which a producer fumed, “This show used to be cutting edge political and social satire, but it’s gotten lobotomized by a candy-ass broadcast network.” And the speeches of “The West Wing” make up a canon all their own, each one a homily to Sorkin’s brand of liberal wishful thinking—President Bartlet in the Oval Office, for instance, describing the moon landing as “the time when our eyes looked toward the heavens, and with outstretched fingers we touched the face of God.”

Bartlet was about as credible a vehicle for Sorkinian oratory as they come: brainy and dignified and armed with just enough real-world power to justify the preachiness. But there is no way around how ridiculous it feels to watch a cable news anchor build toward apoplexy in a lecture about our country’s moral decay. “We [once] reached for the stars, acted like men,” McAvoy tells the crowd at Northwestern. “We aspired to intelligence, we didn’t belittle it.” It plays like a bad Sorkin parody.

For Sorkin, though, there is no greater claim to moral authority than intellect, regardless of how smug and mean you are in the name of ideological evangelism. Will McAvoy is a relentless jerk. He can’t take a woman out to drinks without pointing out the holes in her character. “I’m on a mission to civilize,” he says repeatedly. In Sorkin’s universe, even this is held up as a kind of virtue. He is a jerk, but he is a passionate jerk, a jerk with a cause.