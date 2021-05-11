John Wayne’s Strange Legacy

Having obtained his big chance and the screen name “John Wayne” in 1930 with Raoul Walsh’s superwestern The Big Trail, Wayne saw his opportunity for stardom sidetracked for almost a decade. His youth was gone by the time Ford dragged him off to Monument Valley for a second chance. His biographers have written that Wayne was on the screen for almost 50 years, but it would be a mistake to say that his iconic flame burned with equal brightness throughout that period. Ultimately, Wayne appeared in some of the best films ever made in Hollywood–Stagecoach, The Long Voyage Home, They Were Expendable, Fort Apache, Red River, She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, The Quiet Man, The Searchers, The Wings of Eagles, Rio Bravo, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, El Dorado–and some of the worst–Tycoon, The Fighting Kentuckian, Big Jim McLain, The Conqueror, The Alamo, The Green Berets. But his overall reputation with the public depended less on the classics and the disasters than upon steady steam of routine but robust romances from the 1940s through the 1970s. I happened to have grown up on the John Wayne of Dark Command, Seven Sinners, The Shepherd of the Hills, Lady for a Night, Reap the Wild Wind, The Spoilers, Flying Tigers, In Old Oklahoma, Tall in the Saddle, and Angel and the Badman. I remember responding to him an relatievely uncomplicated way though he seldom functioned as a conventional hero. He could be accursed or obsessed. In Wake of the Red Witch he drowns at the bottom of the deep so that he can sail forever on the ghostly high seas with his dead sweetheart (Gail Russell). He dies also in Reap the Wild Wind, Sands of Iwo Jima, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The Cowboys, and The Shootist–an unusually high number of fatalities for a supposedly optimistic genre figure. And on many other occasions the character he played faced a twilight existence of loneliness and dependency.

An appreciation of the complete John Wayne depends therefore upon a perceptive familiarity with the varieties and paradoxes of his career. The Goldwaters and the Nixons among his admirers have merely appropriated snapshots of Wayne as the Rugged Individualist to promote their own political fantasies. Wayne’s most enduring image, however, is that of the displaced loner vaguely uncomfortable with the very civilization he is helping to establish and preserve. He is not a Wild Mind of the West seeking ever new frontiers, but he wanders much of the time nonetheless. At his first appearance we usually sense a very private person with some wound, loss, or grievance from the past. At his best he is much closer to a tragic vision of life than to a comic one. Shortly before Wayne’s death Ralph Richardson remarked in an interview that the “Duke” projected the kind of mystery one associated with great acting. Jean-Luc Goddard once observed that as much as he despised the reactionary politics of John Wayne, he could never help but be moved in John Ford’s The Searchers by the emotional sweep of the awesomely avuncular gesture with which Wayne gathers up Natalie Wood, after having given every indication that he wished to kill her for defiling his sacred memories of a little girl accepting his medal as a token of his chivalric devotion to her mother. In this, his greatest film, Wayne acts out the mystery of what passes through the soul of Ethan Edwards in that fearsome moment when he discovered the mutilated bodies of his brother, his beloved sister-in-law, and his nephew. Surly, cryptic, almost menacing even before the slaughter, he is invested afterward with the implacability of a figure too much larger than life for any genre but the Western.

Still, the notion of John Wayne as a great actor sits strangely wit most people. Wayne himself would have scoffed at the suggestion that he belonged in the same category with, say, Laurence Olivier, whom he greatly admired. Toward the end of his life Wayne acknowledged the high-brown veneration accorded him by serious cineastes her and abroad. “I was just the paint for the palettes of Ford and Hawks,” he once remarked with rueful modesty. This may have been true at the time of Ford’s Stagecoach (1939) and Hawk’s Red River (1948), but by the time of Ford’s The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence (1962) and Hawk’s El Dorado (1967), they needed him more than he needed them. To great extent he had become his own auteur.