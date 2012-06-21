Strictly from the standpoint of their legal character, the health care and agency fee mandates are indistinguishable. In addition to both being “purchase mandates,” they have the same justification. In the bargaining context, Justice Scalia clearly and succinctly stated the rationale that is generally used to justify the imposition of agency fees in his opinion in the 1991 Lehnert case:

Where the state imposes upon the union a duty to deliver services, it may permit the union to demand reimbursement for them; or, looked at from the other end, where the state creates in the nonmembers a legal entitlement from the union, it may compel them to pay the cost. The "compelling state interest" that justifies this constitutional rule is not simply elimination of the inequity arising from the fact that some union activity redounds to the benefit of "free-riding" nonmembers … What is distinctive … about the "free riders" [here] … is that, in some respects, they are free riders whom the law requires the union to carry … Thus, the free ridership (if it were left to be that) would be not incidental, but calculated, not imposed by circumstances, but mandated by government decree.

In both the union and healthcare context, the disputed mandate to purchase services was justified to cover the costs of a prior mandate imposed on others to provide those services. In the case of agency fees, the prior mandate to provide services was imposed on unions: The government requires them to represent everyone in a bargaining unit, whether or not they have joined the union. The Court held that this service mandate justified imposing the purchase mandate on those who are entitled to receive the services.

In the health care context, there are two relevant service mandates. The first was imposed about 25 years ago under a Reagan-era statute that requires virtually all hospitals to provide emergency services to anyone needing them, regardless of citizenship or ability to pay. The second service mandate is imposed by Obamacare itself, which requires insurance companies to “guarantee issue.” This means insurers must sell a policy to any individual seeking to purchase one, without regard to “health status” or pre-existing conditions. It thus requires insurers to carry individuals and assume risks and costs that those insurers would not otherwise assume. Significantly, those challenging Obamacare’s purchase mandate have conceded the constitutionality of each of these two service mandates—both the one imposed on the hospitals and the one on the insurers.