Editor’s Note: We'll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

A Cormac McCarthy novel, literary tourism, and the long, honorable friendship between books and beer.

The Millions | 6 min (1,543 words)

Style over substance: Martin Amis has many lessons for writers. Too bad he himself has not learned them.

LRB | 24 min (5,996 words)

Slavoj Žižek has violent fantasies about destroying the globalized world. How ironic that capitalism has made this absurd "intellectual" into a star.

NYRB| 15 min (3,644 words)

Woody Allen is working over the same ground that allowed him to make his masterpieces. But has the director permanently lost his touch?

Daily Beast | 9 min (2,320 words) 