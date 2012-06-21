Editor’s Note: We'll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
A Cormac McCarthy novel, literary tourism, and the long, honorable friendship between books and beer.
The Millions | 6 min (1,543 words)
Style over substance: Martin Amis has many lessons for writers. Too bad he himself has not learned them.
LRB | 24 min (5,996 words)
Slavoj Žižek has violent fantasies about destroying the globalized world. How ironic that capitalism has made this absurd "intellectual" into a star.
NYRB| 15 min (3,644 words)
Woody Allen is working over the same ground that allowed him to make his masterpieces. But has the director permanently lost his touch?
Daily Beast | 9 min (2,320 words)