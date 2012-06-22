As I just suggested by relaying that family history, it is natural to think of musical ability as naturally ingrained, a gift—something endowed, if not by genetic inheritance, then by God. There is evidence of the inheritability of artistic talent in gene research, and there is a case for the divine in every concert review that describes a piece of music as transcendent or miraculous. Not that no one believes that creative skills (in music or any of the arts) cannot be learned, to some degree, or developed through training and experience. Without such a faith, where would the MFA industry be? Still, the Nietzschean conception of talent as a natural endowment—and more than that, a supernatural one—persists, only bolstered and gussied up now in DNA lingo.

This line of thinking underlies the widespread contempt for Auto-Tune as an extra-natural method of accomplishing what should supposedly come naturally, and it helps preserve our enduringly romantic conception of artists as special creatures, anointed or made differently than the rest of us. We resent Auto-Tune not so much because it is non-human—we put our faith (and, increasingly, our affection) in electronic devices every day—but more because the power it applies, in providing a way to sing in perfect intonation, seems superhuman and, in practice, indiscriminate. Auto-Tune defies the myth of the creative gift.

To say that someone can sing suggests a physical endowment, and maybe a metaphysical one, though technology has influenced the physical process of singing in the past. When my wife’s grandmother performed “Under the Greenwood Tree” on stage in Pittsburgh, part of the proof that she could sing was her ability to project her voice from the footlights to the balcony. That skill became considerably less important after the invention of the microphone and electronic amplification, along with the development of radio and records, and the commensurate relocation of popular entertainment from the public sphere to the home. The microphone, in a sense, was the Auto-Tune of its day, doing for amplitude what Hildebrand’s invention has done for pitch. In fact, the first vocalists to exploit the potential of the microphone—Rudy Vallee and Bing Crosby, early among them—were once taken as incompetent for their failure to project, with gusto, from the diaphragm. In a quickie film called Crooner, made in 1932, a critic of the leading man snaps, “He can’t sing. He only croons.”

Yet the analogy between the mic and pitch correction is imprecise—or perhaps still incomplete. With the microphone, singers did not simply sing quietly and sound loud; they sang differently than Al Jolson, Bessie Smith, and other song-belters of the proscenium era. In the electronic age, singers learned to work more intimately, conversationally, sensually, and subtly, establishing a new set of aesthetic standards for pop vocalists. Auto-Tune has not much changed the way singers sing, though it may well end up doing so in ways I cannot foresee. Digital pitch correction is a technology more active than the microphone: rather than capturing a singer’s voice passively, it alters it, raising or lowering the tone to match the settings on the controls. It is, indeed, all about control—specifically, about conforming strictly to a traditional standard of correctness, the Western tempered scale.

There, to me, lies the tyranny of Auto-Tune. To say that someone can sing can mean simply that the person can sing on key, and it is elementally important to hit the right notes. The trouble with Auto-Tune is that it applies too rigid a definition of rightness. It adjusts every tone with unyielding, unvarying precision, squarely in the mathematical center of the note. But no one sings that way—not even the world’s most esteemed opera singers. In every form of vocal music, the scale is a framework for expressive interpretation, not a system of regimentation. What it means above all to say that someone can sing is that the person can communicate the content of the words and music; and emotional expression, in vocal music, involves the deft, intelligent manipulation of pitch. A skilled singer knows how to shade a moment in a song by, say, hovering near the bottom of a note—within the note, in tune, but just below the center of the tone. A great blues singer may use three chords, but find countless possibilities for tonal variation in a single note. The music, the art, is contained in those variations. Bessie Smith, processed through Auto-Tune, would have all the soul of Siri.

It is easy to see the problem with the “auto” in Auto-Tune. Automation is inhuman; still, automation is merely a method of production, and even automated music can be interesting intellectually. The emphasis on tuning is a problem, too. What matters most in music—what music is—is sound, and I can think of no sound quite as oppressive as the systematic execution of technical perfection. Auto-Tune, by making every song perfectly correct, makes every song wrong.

More than being correct, music has to sound right; and, to this date, few works in any art exemplify the distinction between reality and perception better than Singin’ in the Rain. After all, when Kathy Selden is dubbing for the voice of Lina Lamont, and we hear the sound of Debbie Reynolds crooning “Would You,” we are not really hearing Debbie Reynolds. We are actually hearing a ghost singer named Betty Noyes, who dubbed Reynolds’s voice on the song, without credit.

Some years ago, I learned about this at a press event for one of the video releases of the film, and Reynolds was on hand for pictures and a few questions. When the subject of Noyes’s once-secret dubbing came up, Reynolds smiled her Kathy Selden smile and said, “Oh—my singing was too good to use.”

This article appeared in the July 12, 2012 issue of the magazine.