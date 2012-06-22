Performance art is an accommodating term: widely divergent activities harbor under it. All that can be generalized about it is that, usually, the work is actually performed by the artist and colleagues before viewers. (But it is not theater: Abramović has said that she hates theater, and she proves it.) And it is art in the elemental sense that it is being done to affect people in some way. In one sequence of this film, a nude man and woman kneel opposite each other, slapping each other’s face. Whatever it means, or “means,” this startling behavior evokes a startled reaction. Akers says that he wanted to show how Abramović and friends make people look at everything differently, shorn of past expectations. Her work thus has a certain relationship—theoretically, at least—to surrealism.

The film was made during ten months of preparation for a show at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. The members of the company, male and female, nude much of the time, perform various movements—jumping up and down with a red handkerchief, for one instance—while different curators and art critics comment on the distinctions of Abramović’s work.

All these various moments are, however, not braided into one complete work for MoMA. That show is Abramović herself, seated in a plain chair, with a chair opposite and sometimes a table. The only others of her people involved are a nude young man and woman between whom every spectator has to squeeze in order to get out. (The show ran for three months and was attended by many thousands of people, some of whom waited all night outside in order to get in.)

The room is large and has a balcony, filled with spectators. Below are Abramović and other spectators who are being allowed one at a time to sit opposite her briefly. For three months, for seven and a half hours a day, she, in a red gown, sat in her chair, while individuals sat opposite her. She was silent, so were they. Occasionally, she returned a gesture, if the other person put her hand on her heart. Once an old friend kissed her on both cheeks after sitting there a while.

One’s own description of all this as art is very much one’s own. Two factors, however, are indisputable. The attraction of this work of Abramović’s and the effect it had on spectators were fascinating. We can weigh the effect that publicity had had on them and on their varying inner states that made them want to participate. Nonetheless, it all happened, affectingly.

The second factor is the commitment of her company, their belief in what she does and asks them to do. Recently we saw documentaries about two men who are artists in an accustomed sense, Anselm Kiefer and Gerhard Richter, and the devotion of their disciples was immediately, historically credible. With Abramović, the activities are so unrelated to what has been considered art that her company’s devotion overcomes obstacles—or what might be obstacles for many of us. For me, their faith became one of her chief warrants.

Two film makers—Emad Burnat, a Palestinian, and Guy Davidi, an Israeli—have collaborated on a documentary called 5 Broken Cameras, an account of the West Bank troubles between their countries. Emad, as he is called throughout, had been a photographer who bought a video camera to record the birth of Gibreel, his fourth son. Davidi, an experienced director, cinematographer, and teacher of film, joined Emad as he progressed to record the conditions into which Gibreel was born.

The result is a bit jagged, inevitably incomplete, and in no way news-breaking: it is simply moving. The recurrent conflicts on the West Bank between aggressive Israeli settlers and Arab residents have stirred up argument worldwide, including among some fervent supporters of Israel. This film will not heal the arguments.

The action takes place in and around the village of Bil’in, where Emad and family live. (How they live is an unanswered question. Emad says he lives off the land—although the only crop we see is olives, and Israeli advances are diminishing those orchards.)

The villagers march often in protest against the Israeli barriers and walls, but they are always beaten back by soldiers. Violence flares: there are deaths. But Bil’in keeps protesting through the years; Israel—although we know that Israelis themselves are divided on this matter—stands firm. In fact it advances, erecting more housing projects.

Emad’s camera is destroyed by a gas grenade. During the next five years, four more of his cameras are broken: one of them is actually shot. Each time a new camera is given to him, its source undisclosed, although Davidi may be suspected. All through the film we see Gibreel blossoming while the conditions of his life at best stay the same.

One event we don’t see is a car crash in which Emad was severely injured. He himself tells us—he does the voice-over—that he was taken to a Tel Aviv hospital, and that if he had been taken to a Palestinian hospital, he would not have survived. The crash evidently had something to do with an encounter at the barrier.

This oddly collaborative film is valuable if only because it illuminates one sector of the anguish that can easily be set aside as we concentrate on the politics involved. Apartment houses versus olive trees. That—the film’s base—is to put matters too simply but not forgettably. The picture will be shown in the Jerusalem Film Festival this summer.

