After Françoise Demulder's photograph

That smell stippling down

from the slaughterhouse, metallic,

is Karantina burning.

Smoke builds its honeycomb

then shifts shapes above us—look:

an anvil, a locust husk, the black boot

stomping, at last, to snuff us

as we scuttle behind the tin sheets,

behind the mold-laced walls that slouch

and crumble, behind the rag-shut windows.

Karantina, whose clotheslines crosshatch and loop

around and around the single tree like spiderwebs

—we’re all caught here. Fire or gunfire.

Militiamen cut down the ropes, and

tunics wave to the dirt

like flags of an imaginary country.

When my sons come running it will be

too late. I know this man from a dream,

his masked face, the one-handed way

his gloved fingers hold the rifle skyward.

When they are through, there will be

nothing. Not a fingerprint.

The man steps closer, boot heels

flint against the gravel,

and the fires bloom like a field of poppies

slumping and nodding, petals flung

to the ground, to the smoldering tin that once

balanced the sky on its knife-edge.

In the distance, the cattle low

and shift in their chutes.