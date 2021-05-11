Rebel India

It has failed, first of all, because the Congress scored an astonishing victory. The odds were heavily against it. The franchise, even in the provinces, though it has been widened, still excludes the mass of the poorer workers and peasants. Every minority was overrepresented on a systematic plan: property (meaning chambers of commerce and landlords) had with the Europeans its special representatives who far outnumbered those assigned to labor. Electioneering had to be conducted under restrictions that leave only a vestige of free speech and a free press. Many of the leaders of the Congress were disqualified as candidates because they had served terms of imprisonment during the period of civil disobedience. In spite of these handicaps, the Congress won an absolute majority in six provinces, emerged as the leading party in three more and did poorly only in two. It controls an immense area, stretching over the whole interior of India from the Himalayas to Cape Comorin: its hold weakens only at the western and eastern extremities. When the actual votes cast are obtainable, it is fairly certain that the Congress will be found to have a majority over British India as a whole. There are, moreover, other parties and groups that differ from its position only by some nuance of opinion.

The manifesto on which the Congress went to the country called for the total and uncompromising rejection of the new Constitution. A program of moderate social reforms (eight-hour day, compulsory elementary education and the like) was included, but the main positive proposal was the calling of a constituent assembly, based on universal suffrage, at which Indians should themselves build the framework of their future national life. An electoral victory for this platform under these conditions can have only one meaning. India lives under a constitution imposed on her against her will. It has no sanction save the tanks and bombing planes of the Imperial Power.



Several alternative courses were debated by the Congress after its victory. Its left wing, organized by the Socialist group that looks to the President, Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru, as its leader, was for a flat refusal to accept office. This seemed to be the logical consequence of the Manifesto. If one rejects a constitution, one does not consent to work it, submitting tamely to all its vetoes and restrictions. In six provinces the Congress has the ability to render its normal operation impossible. The Governor can of course nominate a ministry of tame moderates, but he can get his budget and other urgent legislation only by using his emergency powers of certification. “Better,” argued the left wing, “a clear situation than acquiescence in a sham of self-government. If over the greater part of India the people refuse to submit to a fraud, it will, sooner or later, drive the Empire to honest concessions.” This is the attitude of revolutionary nationalism, which means to reshape the whole social structure of India and is not deeply interested in changing the color of the official persons who preside over its subhuman poverty.