Rebel India

The Struggle for Effective Independence

History will say, when it records contemporary events in India, that destiny fulfilled itself with punctual and implacable logic. The new Constitution has just come into operation, and already over the greater part of the Peninsula it is a dead letter. The nation refuses to work it. What else could one expect? The British government prepared the mind of this people to receive its gift by two years of intensive coercion. It would discuss the details of the new settlement only with hand-picked delegates of its own choosing. It marched on, even when the moderates on whom it relied disavowed its work. In short, it imposed this constitution on a protesting people. Today it reaps what it has sown.

The English press as a whole affects surprise. It had not expected that the Indian National Congress could carry six provinces, for it has always regarded this party as an extremist minority, which it contrasted with “the real India,” loyal at heart. Nor had it anticipated from the Congress, after its victory, an uncompromising attitude. These were not unreasonable mistakes. The long period of coercion, the most ruthless and efficient performance of its kind since the Mutiny, did in fact reduce this people to hopeless apathy. The Congress abandoned all its methods of pacific militancy and relapsed into constitutional correctitude. There is little doubt that Mr. Gandhi wished to work the Constitution, if that could be done without loss of self-respect. The Congress, like every big party, has among its older and wealthier adherents its fringe of office-seekers. To dispense patronage would have been a pleasant change after imprisonment and martyrdom. Idealists, moreover, could argue, plausibly enough, that office would bring the chance to enact many urgent social reforms. On such calculations the British government had relied, when it decided to ignore the criticisms that every Indian party, and not the Congress alone, levied at this constitution. These were directed mainly at the federal charters, but Sir Samuel Hoare had made the Federal Legislature proof against capture by any popular party. The provincial legislatures might be stormed, but the provinces had been granted more than a show of self-government––enough to tempt the average politician to compromise. The plan, in short, was devised with cynical sagacity.

It has failed, first of all, because the Congress scored an astonishing victory. The odds were heavily against it. The franchise, even in the provinces, though it has been widened, still excludes the mass of the poorer workers and peasants. Every minority was overrepresented on a systematic plan: property (meaning chambers of commerce and landlords) had with the Europeans its special representatives who far outnumbered those assigned to labor. Electioneering had to be conducted under restrictions that leave only a vestige of free speech and a free press. Many of the leaders of the Congress were disqualified as candidates because they had served terms of imprisonment during the period of civil disobedience. In spite of these handicaps, the Congress won an absolute majority in six provinces, emerged as the leading party in three more and did poorly only in two. It controls an immense area, stretching over the whole interior of India from the Himalayas to Cape Comorin: its hold weakens only at the western and eastern extremities. When the actual votes cast are obtainable, it is fairly certain that the Congress will be found to have a majority over British India as a whole. There are, moreover, other parties and groups that differ from its position only by some nuance of opinion.