Poison Gas in This War

In 1938 the Chinese protested to the League of Nations that the Japanese were using gas and filed indisputable evidence with the League Secretariat. In 1939 I had many interesting conversations with Lieutenant Chiang Wego at Maxwell Field, Alabama, and later at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where we were stationed together. He assured me that much gas had been fired by the Japanese against his people. Lieutenant Chiang is son of the Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek. Recent reports have left us little doubt that gas is being used in increasing quantities against the Chinese. Last October the gassing of Ichang, a town on the Yangtze, brought eye-witness accounts and photographs of gassed soldiers showing the characteristic blisters of gases, such as lewisite or mustard. None of the Japanese attacks so far has been on a grand scale. Probably they were made to develop technique or service-test the weapon, or, as in the case of Ichang, to relieve hard-pressed forces.

There is not the slightest doubt that if the Japs are willing to adopt chemical warfare on a small scale, they are prepared to go into it in a big way when it suits their purpose. Japan is not bound by any international agreement forbidding the use of gas against us, nor is there any prohibition which prevents our using gas on the Japanese. All good people who still believe in international honor and good faith should understand that the United States has refused to tie its own hands with an anti-gas treaty. We are not a party to any anti-gas agreement with the nations we are fighting.

In seeking an explanation for the non-use of combat chemicals in Europe there are these considerations which are important. Britain cannot afford to start chemical warfare so long as any doubt exists as to her ability to maintain complete air superiority over the British Isles, or until invaded. Germany has not yet needed to resort to this powerful weapon. In some of her campaigns the use of gas would have hindered German advance rather than helped.