Poison Gas in This War

This explanation does not hold with regard to Russia, because the Soviet Union for years has maintained a strong chemical-warfare service. There have been many reports that Russia was building up large-scale production of war gases. Russia has less to fear from chemicals than her opponents and more to gain by their use. It is my own belief that no more effective means could have been adopted during the summer and early fall to retard the German advance than the large-scale use of mustard gas and lewisite on the areas from which the Soviet armies withdrew.

Perhaps Russia was influenced by her allies or decided that poison-gas production in Germany, coupled with production in the captured countries, would provide too great competition. I believe this reasoning was incorrect, for the Soviets stood to gain so much by delaying the German advance. Long delays could have been obtained by the use of great mustard-gas barriers.

“Will gas be used before the end of the war?” My own answer to that question is––yes. Without a doubt we must be well prepared for it. Every step must be taken to ensure that this nation is not only able to meet chemical attack defensively but is able to retaliate with a chemical offensive that will overshadow that of any possible opponent. Fortunately we are better equipped to wage chemical war than any other nation. We have the raw materials. We have the plant capacity and the technical brains. For us, gas is the ideal weapon. Failure to take advantage of gas is pushing too far our national delusion that we can play the part of the “white knight with the shining sword” and get away with it, especially when being opposed by a gang of international cutthroats. Besides, the white knight’s sword makes a nastier mess when stick in the enemy’s midriff than does a heavy dose of gas.

The most important of all the principles of war is surprise. It is the principle on which the bets are ultimately paid. Our enemies have used surprise most effectively in the past. Perhaps the big surprise this spring will be large-scale use of gas by airplanes. That’s the way it will be used, when chemical warfare really starts.

It is stupid to think that because gas hasn’t been used by the Germans it will not be used. Never in the history of warfare has a successful weapon been abandoned until it has been proved no longer effective. No one doubts the effectiveness of chemicals, which during the First World War caused about a fourth of all casualties. Every nation fighting today is prepared to use gas. Every soldier carries a gas mask as a part of his regular equipment. Tremendous stocks of gas munitions are being built up by the Axis. For years the Japanese have been conducting a careful service test of chemicals against the Chinese, using mustard gas, lewisite and at least one nauseating irritant. Undoubtedly they have determined the effectiveness of these agents in various situations, and developed skill in their employment. Is it reasonable to believe that this unscrupulous enemy will fail to use gas against us and our allies?

The Germans, with their tremendous chemical industry, have not been idle. Their armies contain chemical troops completely trained to use gas and equipped with all of the gas weapons. These troops masquerade under the name of smoke troops (Nebeltruppe), the name used to designate units handling smoke in the 100,000-man army permitted by the Treaty of Versailles. The name still persists, but the units handle chemicals in the German army in the same way that our chemical-warfare units do.

Besides the enormous stocks of gas available to the Germans through their own great chemical industry, there are also available to them large chemical-warfare establishments and stocks of gas shell which they took over from Czecho-Slovakia in 1938. The French also had several large poison-gas plants. Italy has had a well established chemical-warfare service for many years. It will be recalled that not so long ago Italy engaged in successful aero-chemical operations against the unprotected Ethiopians. All of this strength is available to Germany and her allies. Make no mistake, Germany and Japan will not fail to use the chemical weapon when it suits them.

The military regulations and handbooks of all the nations fighting in this war lay great stress on gas defense. This implies the likelihood of gas offense. I firmly believe that the gas offensive will come before the end of the war. I think it will come very soon. When it does come, it will be initiated with greatest surprise and on a scale never before witnessed. The Axis will not make the mistake made in 1915, when gas warfare was started by the Germans as an experiment, nor again in 1917, when mustard gas was first used in a tentative way. Massed airplanes, carrying tons of gas, will drop their chemical from the sky in amounts that may prove overwhelming. On the ground special chemical troops will join the artillery in hurling hundreds of thousands of chemical projectiles at their targets. Chemicals will be used as a surprise weapon to produce the decision. It is against such chemical attack that w must be prepared.



This article appeared in the April 27, 1942 issue of the magazine.