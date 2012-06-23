The Scottish threat to Britain.

IN APRIL 1945, there was a parliamentary by-election in Motherwell, a steel town east of Glasgow and a seemingly safe Labour seat. Since the day almost five years earlier when Winston Churchill formed the great all-party government that waged and won the war, there had been a “party truce.” Special elections had been uncontested among the coalition partners (Tory, Labour, and Liberals), though that didn’t stop independents or downright cranks from running—and sometimes winning. That April, when most thoughts were turned toward the Rhine and the last battles, Motherwell was won by the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP).



At the time, the SNP had only existed for eleven years. Few people had even heard of it, and those who had didn’t much like what they heard. Andrew Dewar Gibb, the leader of the SNP, was an extreme right-winger who thought that Adolf Hitler had a point about the Jews, and although not all his party were fascists, many were appeasers: When the war began, the SNP said it would support any Scotsman who resisted military conscription.



Motherwell proved a flash in the pan. Labour reclaimed the seat at the general election three months later, and the two big parties dominated Scotland for another generation. No one, but no one, would then have believed that a fully independent Scotland would by now be a serious possibility, which it is, if Alex Salmond—the leader of the SNP and one of the most effective, and sometimes unscrupulous, politicians in the British Isles today—has anything to do with it.



The story of how this happened is a tale of political miscalculation—notably by Tony Blair and what Jenny McCartney of The Sunday Telegraph calls Blair’s “peculiar genius for providing short-term solutions at the price of long-term complication”—and of the law of unintended consequences. All in all, it provides a fine illustration of what a great Scotch writer once said: “The best-laid schemes o’ mice an’ men Gang aft agley.”

IF MOTHERWELL was soon forgotten, Hamilton was not. When a special election was won there by the SNP in 1967, it shocked Westminster. By 1974, the SNP had eleven members of parliament (MPs), and the panic-stricken Labour government tried to introduce “devolution,” or home rule—a parliament and an executive in Edinburgh responsible for the domestic affairs of Scotland.

That proposal failed in dramatic circumstance in 1979, precipitating the fall of the government and the election that brought Margaret Thatcher to power for eleven years. This was the decisive period when most Scots were alienated from England. The Tories went into a steep decline north of the Tweed, from their 36 Scottish MPs in 1955, to ten in 1987, “Mrs. T’s” last election.

Scotland was everything Thatcherism was not. It was, and largely remains, the nearest thing to a Leninist political economy in western Europe. Scotland has suffered grievously from the decline of old, heavy industry—coal, steel, ship-building—while signally failing to move into the high-tech age. A majority of adults now either work in the state sector or claim welfare benefits. In the 1960s, two-thirds of Scotland lived in “council dwellings” or public-housing projects, as far more Scots than English people still do. And despite Scotland having the same National Health Service as England since 1948, there are housing estates in Glasgow where life expectancy is lower than in Bangladesh. Mrs. T’s response was to tell the Scots to pull themselves together, reminding them that they were the nation of Adam Smith, the apostle of free enterprise—as she did most notably in her gloriously schoolmarmish “Sermon on the Mound” delivered to the Church of Scotland in May of 1988.