Why I wish the Obamas would stop inviting me to dinner.

LOTTERIES, BY DEFINITION, are for losers. You enter them with an evanescent sense of grandiosity and optimism, but beneath this delusion lurks the knowledge that you wouldn’t be buying a ticket at all if you believed you had a fighting chance of obtaining the prize by normal means. Then the winner is chosen—always some distant stranger who’s notably lacking in your best traits—and it becomes insultingly apparent that you can’t beat the system by any means, including the one that you just vainly tried. The game is not only rigged against you; it isn’t really a game. It’s a stone rip-off.

Given these gloomy psychological facts, it’s somewhat surprising, even slightly shocking, that Barack Obama and Mitt Romney have embraced the sweepstakes as a fund-raising, mailing-list-building tool—and at a moment when middle-class Americans have started to fear they’re permanently out of luck. These contests are generally announced by e-mails ostensibly sent by the candidates’ family members who use a breathless, faux-familiar tone to convince donors to take a shot at securing something the families get for free: proximity to the great man. If the pitches came from the lobbyists and fixers who usually have to pay dearly for such access, they might sound marginally more genuine, but this would remind folks that face time with our leaders is indeed a priceable commodity, not a windfall to be gained by accident.

The atmosphere of simulated intimacy surrounding these embarrassing access raffles is peculiarly intense this year. Rarely in a national campaign has the fiction that the candidates long to escape the confinement of their thrones and pull up beside us on a wooden stool been so incessantly promoted, especially by a sitting president. The customary move for leaders in power is to construct around themselves a Camelot, but Barack and Michelle, which is what they’d have us call them if we can credit their blasts of chummy spam, regularly encourage us to see them as approachable next-door-neighbor types who happen to be hemmed in by Secret Service agents. Sure, their positions oblige them to play hosts at invitation-only White House ceremonies, such as a recent one honoring Bob Dylan (whom the president addressed as “Bob” as though they’d just finished jamming in the studio), but when the venue is less formal—George Clooney’s house, say, or Sarah Jessica Parker’s place—they try to set aside a couple of seats for anyone with a few dollars and a dream.

With Romney, the jackpots have been less alluring: a ride on the campaign bus or a scary-sounding dinner with Donald Trump. Romney may have friends in high places, very wealthy ones, but aside from the host of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” they tend to be faceless, greying plutocrats, not glamorous, world-renowned wizards of self-branding. If e-mailed a low-cost, long-shot opportunity to mix with the likes of billionaire casino boss Sheldon Adelson or Wichita-based industrialists the Koch brothers, even most conservative Republicans would probably press “delete.” The primitive, glandular emotions that fuel frenetic games of chance are neither stimulated by such dour figures nor common among their shrewd admirers. Obama has a cultural advantage here. He not only commands the support of bigger celebrities, he appeals to a sector of the electorate that’s more accustomed to gambling and losing than investing for tax-advantaged dividends.