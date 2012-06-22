The investigations were fixed. How else to explain this week’s news that the demonic Roger Clemens was acquitted of lying to Congress about taking steroids, while cancer survivor and national hero Lance Armstrong is now being investigated by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency? Depending on what USADA finds, Armstrong could be stripped of his record seven Tour de France titles.

In fact, neither of these outcomes is altogether surprising. Clemens, whose increasingly bulbous physique and supernatural late-career statistics strongly suggest dopage, was prosecuted by an incompetent squad, in front of a jury that openly scorned the government’s case. Armstrong, who’s faced a litany of accusations from former teammates and friends, was for seven years the most dominant athlete in the most drug-addicted sport on the planet. Let’s be realistic.

Whatever their legal standing, in other words, both Clemens and Armstrong were probably juicing. But that doesn’t mean fans should judge the two equally. Fear not, patriots: Clemens is still a demon, Armstrong still a saint.