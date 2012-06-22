MORMONS WILL sometimes tell you they can spot each other via “modar,” but there are spots in the area they tend to gather. Many young and single Mormons have gravitated to “Little Provo,” as Utah transplants call the suburb of Crystal City, Virginia. Other popular hangouts include restaurants like Café Rio in Falls Church (an outpost of a popular Utah-based chain), or the Dairy Godmother in Alexandria—when you don’t drink alcohol or coffee, ice cream parlors become the default meeting spot. Of course, Mormons hang out with non-Mormons, too—as one young man put it, “Not everyone eats green Jell-O salad.” (Utah is said to be the biggest per capita consumer of Jell-O in the nation.) Still, in my conversations with local Mormons—at a study group where attendees read Scripture on a Church-designed iPad app or at a “munch and mingle” where young professionals connected over milk and cookies—a few common themes stood out.

Sterling Jensen, a 34-year-old native of Arizona moved to Washington in 2005 with two clear objectives. “I was interested in working for the government, and I wanted to date Mormon girls,” he told me. His parents connected him with a successful K Street lobbyist and public affairs consultant whom they’d met in a Mormon temple while touring in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, like Mormons everywhere, his local Church assigned him two male “home teachers.” (Women are also assigned two female “visiting teachers.”) Typically, home teachers provide spiritual guidance and help congregants out with practical things like home repairs and minor chores. But, in Washington, home teaching might also include interview practice or advice on the best schools. Jensen’s home teacher, for instance, got him a job as a political analyst in the Middle East for a D.C.-based strategic communications company. He now works for the National Defense University as a researcher and is married to a woman he met in church. Mission accomplished.

One reason that the Mormon network is so strong is that its bonds are fortified by a system of mutual assistance—a system that comes in handy in a town where favors are valuable currency. In addition to a general obligation to help each other out, every member is assigned a “calling”—a volunteer job for the Church such as media relations or Sunday School teaching. The former Republican Senator Robert Bennett, for instance, told me that he served in church assignments alongside a union organizer. Bennett is very conservative, but there was “not a bad word” between them, he said. Sometimes, these duties can forge powerful ties: When Rex Lee, father of Utah Senator Mike Lee, served as Ronald Reagan’s solicitor general, his family’s home teacher was Harry Reid.

The whirl of church duties and compulsory socializing can be time-consuming and not always easy to balance with the long hours of an up-and-coming professional. One churchgoer told me that someone posted a sign at a Virginia church that read, “leave your résumé at the door,” meaning: No shop-talk here. And, for some, there is such a thing as being too connected. General Brent Scowcroft grew up in the Mormon Church, and, while he’s proud of that heritage, he told me that he is no longer an active member. “It’s hard to just go to church,” he explained. “They want to engage you in their social activities. I didn’t want to be bothered, and I didn’t like to turn people down.”