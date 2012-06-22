As Said understood, there was a related anomaly evident in Iraq in the aftermath of the war. Not just Americans such as Feldman, but also British legal advisers (some of whom were Muslims) quickly descended on Baghdad to advise the Iraqis on constitutional drafting. This was not the first instance of such Anglo-American collaboration. After 1945, American and British diplomats combined to construct a new German constitution; they also bickered over the provisions of the Japanese constitution, which was enacted in 1947 and remains in force today. Divided by their unwritten and written constitutions, Britain and the United States have both nourished the view that their respective political systems and values are at once unique and simultaneously a fitting example for other societies.

Indeed, Britain’s influence on other peoples’ constitutions has probably been more frequent and more diverse than the undeniably huge impact of the U.S. Constitution. This influence was sometimes indirect (as in Belgium in 1831 or Chile after 1833). But in Britain’s onetime empire, it was often hands-on, as with the first Iraqi constitution in 1925. As a British minister explained smoothly to an audience in Malta in 1963, “We in Britain have no constitution of our own, but we have quite a lot of experience of writing constitutions for other people.”

In 1787, of course, Americans wrote a constitution for themselves, rejecting Britain’s unconstrained parliamentary absolutism. Nonetheless, in constitutional terms, Americans remained for a long time partly colonized by British ideas. “The British Constitution,” wrote one American patriot, “will always be kept in view by us as the most perfect model.” The creation of a U.S. presidency, Senate, and House of Representatives was, however, seen as a superior, republican mirroring of the threefold division of British government: monarch, House of Lords, and House of Commons.

For Britons, too, the Atlantic remained, constitutionally, a bridge, and not simply a divide. A shared language and print culture ensured, for instance, that generations of British and Irish radicals drew ideas and inspiration from U.S. constitutional writing. And in both Britain and the United States, albeit in different ways, the constitution became a powerful national icon, especially after the 1850s. In Britain, the phrase “unwritten constitution,” previously rare, became common political currency. A more explicit argument grew up that, while less assured and less fortunate peoples might require their constitutions set down on paper, the British did not. They did not need their government and their liberties reduced to print. Knowing and feeling these things instinctively was part and proof of being British.

Yet, as Thomas Jefferson famously remarked, there can be no perpetual constitution, and on both sides of the Atlantic, there are now visible signs of strain and fracture. Americans have become more noisily divided over whether Washington is not working well because the Constitution is being ignored or because the system of government itself requires major change.