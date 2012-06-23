In theory, the start of the general election campaign might prompt Romney to tweak his formula yet again, so that it justifies a minimum-wage increase after all. Polls show voters typically favor raising the minimum wage. But the right remains suspicious of Romney, and, as long as that’s true, he’s unlikely to defy them on such a high-profile issue. (Just look at his squirming over immigration, even though polls show majorities support President Obama’s position.)

Another reason for Romney to resist proposing a minimum-wage increase is that neither President Obama nor Democratic leaders in Congress are pressing the matter. Obama entered office in 2009 pledging to raise the minimum wage and then index it to inflation, but that never happened. (The 2009 increase resulted from 2007 legislation signed by President Bush under pressure from a Democratic Congress; previously, the minimum wage hadn’t risen in ten years.) The president’s much-touted June 14 economic speech cited the establishment of a minimum wage as an example of “how we built this country—together,” but didn’t propose increasing it now. One week before, The Hill reported that Democratic efforts in Congress to raise the minimum wage were receiving no support either from Democratic leaders or from the White House. Presumably, they feared that promoting it would invite Republicans to excoriate them over the still-dismal unemployment rate.

If so, that’s a miscalculation. Republicans are going to excoriate Democrats about the unemployment rate anyway. And while it’s true in theory that raising the cost of hiring ought to reduce the number of people who get hired, a growing body of research (some of it by Obama’s own Council of Economic Advisers chairman, Alan Krueger) has found the real-world employment impact to lie somewhere between minimal and nonexistent. The likely reason is that any employment dip caused by a higher mandatory wage is offset by an employment rise attributable to improved economic efficiency. Paying workers more, it turns out, reduces turnover and inspires them to be more productive.

A popular myth has it that people working at or below the minimum wage are all teenagers (by definition more transient and less likely to take their work seriously). But in fact the majority are 25 years and older, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 60 percent work in the service industry (principally in fast food). Raising their pay would not put U.S. competitiveness at risk: You can’t offshore a burger-flipper at McDonald’s. Theoretically, there might be some indirect impact farther up the income scale, because a minimum-wage increase tends to raise middle-class wages, too. But after a decade of nonexistent or weak economic growth during which median income declined slightly (even as productivity rose), keeping the middle class down hardly looks like a surefire path to prosperity.

Pegging the minimum wage to inflation is a better deal for workers than Romney is willing to acknowledge. “Had one indexed the minimum wage back to, let’s say, 1990,” he told Kudlow, “the minimum wage would be lower now than it actually is.” That’s true; instead of $7.25, it would be $6.68. But why would we index to 1990? That was a low point for the minimum wage after nine years of Republican rule (including eight when President Reagan didn’t raise it at all). Index the minimum wage to its historic peak in 1968 (when the Great Society was in flower and the unemployment rate a paltry 3.6 percent), and the minimum wage would now be $10.57.