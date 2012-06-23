Terry had already been stripped of captaincy once before. A few months before the 2010 World Cup, it had transpired, thanks to diligent tabloid work, that Terry had sex with Vanessa Perroncel, a lingerie model and the ex-girlfriend of Terry’s Chelsea and English squad teammate Wayne Bridge, who has a child with her. The ecstatic yellow press dealt with it all on a first-name basis: Terry’s wife, Toni, was a friend of Vanessa’s; as fellow WAGs, they frequently shopped themselves blind under the tabloid gaze. Bridge refused to talk or play with Terry—he took himself out of the national team. Capello dressed down Terry by taking away his captaincy, declaring that he would never get it back. The manager then bestowed the title upon Rio Ferdinand, Terry’s partner in the English defense and the brother of the yet-to-be-insulted Anton.

After the fiasco in South Africa, some soul-searching took place, much of it in the swamps of the Murdochian press, but then everything went back to what in English soccer is considered normal. Terry was given back the captaincy by Capello (having undermined his authority in South Africa by publicly questioning his tactics), all of 13 months after being promised he would never see it again. The WAGs went on shopping and the lads remained the lads, their laddish qualities (pride, libido, bad grammar) forever beyond reproach, their patriotic devotion never in question.

After Capello resigned earlier this year, the managerial post was given to the tight-lipped and stodgy Roy Hodgson, whose coaching specialty is grinding out results with an underdog team. But even Hodgson could not avoid “controversy.” He had a good reason not to include Rio Ferdinand, who had been injured, on his initial list of players who would travel to Euro 2012. But when Hodgson lost Gary Cahill, his starting defender, to a broken jaw, instead of calling a by-now-recovered Ferdinand, he called up Martin Kelly, an inexperienced Liverpool player. In no time, Hodgson’s snub of Ferdinand was interpreted as an effort to accommodate Terry, who would presumably have been uncomfortable playing with the brother of the man at whom he hurled racial slurs. Columns were written, other black players spoke up, anti-racism organizations expressed dismay. Hodgson had to expand upon the “football reasons” for not including Ferdinand, and his explanations were unconvincing. All this before the first ball at Euro 2012 was even kicked. The “controversy” did not bode well, but it did provide an excuse for the lads’ probable failure.

IT IS TEMPTING to interpret the recurring delusion of the English national team’s unfulfilled potential by relating it to the delusion of the bottomless pool of British greatness, which is, of course, a mutation of imperial nostalgia. But the more prosaic, and reasonable, interpretation is that the establishment of the Premiership and its economic structure in 1992—which resulted in rivers of money flowing from TV rights and increased ticket prices—brought about a transformation of soccer from working-class pastime to front-page-friendly entertainment, made available to the affluent middle class and the sorry remnants of the working class by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation. Soccer is, in many ways, the bread and butter of the tabloid universe, for which the players are rewarded with caviar and constant attention. They see themselves magnified in the mirror of inflated wages and screaming front pages. Without enlarging their importance (in the sense of “penis enlargement”), there would be nothing to talk about, as there would be no lad and WAG culture. The whole thing—the financial structure of the Premiership, where most of the clubs are deep in the red; the overvalued players; the overblown potential of the national team—is a bubble. The perpetuation of delusion is partly driven by the fear of its bursting.

Still, reality periodically intrudes. The consensus before Euro 2012 seemed to be that the English lads were simply not good and that the team spirit was damaged by Terry’s shenanigans and a series of unfortunate injuries. But the English team ground out a tie in their first Euro 2012 game against France, defending trenchantly like a proper underdog. They won their second game, against Sweden, in a match that resembled a fight between swinging drunks, whereby all tactical considerations were abandoned; England was the side left standing. In no time was the sense of reality in rapid retreat. The heroism and adventurousness allegedly evident in the slug-off against Sweden has been rhapsodically praised, the previously dampened ambition now restored. Rooney, who, with his suspension completed, can play in the final group-stage game against Ukraine, has rushed to tip the English for the European crown.