The Revisionist in Power

By now the warm mist has dissipated enough for American Zionists to report what they see. Whether Sadat will accept any proposal short of total withdrawal is questionable. But if there is to be any hope for peace, then Begin’s fixation on the sacred historic right of the Jewish people to Judea and Samaria, the biblical names for the West Bank, should be removed. Paradoxically, Begin is much readier for territorial concessions in other areas. All previous Israeli peace plans stressed the need for security zones in unpopulated or barely populated border regions.

To blur his tough image. Begin has tried to create the impression that his settlement policy was merely a continuation of that of the former government: he was straightforwardly enacting what the Labor government had deviously planned with a bit of dovish camouflage. This is hardly accurate. Moshe Dayan, who was Minister of Defense in Mrs. Meir’s government and surprisingly emerged as Begin’s foreign minister, has plainly stated the difference: “For ten years, between 1967 and 1977, the government of Israel was committed to territorial concessions in return for genuine peace and this implied redivision of the area. Now our view is that redivision is not the answer.” Here is certainly an authoritative assessment of a difference in ultimate goals, A resolution passed by the Labor Government on July 21,1974 underlines the distinction: “The peace will be founded on the existence of two independent states—Israel with united Jerusalem as its capital, and a Jordanian-Palestinian Arab state east of Israel, within borders to be determined between Israel and Jordan.” Granted the terminology is vague. An Arab state “east” of Israel allows considerable latitude for negotiation. But while excluding a PLO state, the wording concedes substantial withdrawal from the West Bank, possibly along the lines of the Allon Plan, which called for Israeli withdrawal from heavily populated areas while retaining military supervision of strategic points along the Jordan. At any rate this program is a far cry from the current insistence on Judea and Samaria as an unalienable part of the Jewish national heritage.

The irritating sophistry of Begin’s dictum that Resolution 242 does not apply to the West Bank represents another sharp divergence from previous Israeli interpretations of this much debated resolution. Despite the deliberate omission of the crucial the—the resolution calls for Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories, not from the territories—the Labor government never pretended that its interpretation completely excluded the West Bank, But here again complications appear. Once Resolution 242 becomes an issue, its other features should be stressed—such as the assurance of “secure and recognized borders,” It also should be noted that the resolution calls for a “just settlement of the refugee problem,” with no mention of Palestinians or a Palestinian state. On these grounds it is rejected by the PLO. The phrasing of the resolution reminds us that as recently as 1967, when the Security Council adopted the resolution, its members failed to specify Palestinians, not out of regard for Israeli wishes but because there were no Palestinians to mention. The 1967 debate centered on the Arab refugee problem. There were 600,000 refugees (and their descendants) who had joined the exodus from Israel in the wake of the Arab attack on the new state in 1948. How the Arab states systematically prevented the absorption of the refugees so as to turn their plight into the “dynamite” with which to destroy Israel is an old story. Arab leaders originally opposed the establishment of a Jewish state in the Middle East on the grounds that there was no such country as Palestine. In 1956 Ahmed Shukairy, subsequently head of the PLO, declared to the UN Security Council, “It is common knowledge that Palestine is nothing but southern Syria.” But then, in a further refinement of their strategy, these same leaders transformed the refugee problem into one of a newly hatched Palestinian nationalism. The strategic nature of this move in an era of emergent nationalisms in no way detracts from the present military reality of the passions so fomented, but it does suggest that Israel’s refusal to countenance a PLO state on its borders does not arise from an unimaginative disregard of the national longings of a disinherited people.