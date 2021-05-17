The Revisionist in Power

Quite apart from the folly of jeopardizing fragile negotiations by the demonstrative establishment of new settlements during a sensitive period, this change in priorities poses a threat to the character of Israel. Because the Israeli Arabs are multiplying much faster than Israeli Jews, demographic projections envisage the possibility of Jews becoming a minority in vital parts of the small Jewish state. The settlement policy of the Likud party seems bent on increasing this risk. The precarious demographic balance should be rectified through emphasis on underpopulated areas within Israel, And there is an ethical consideration as well. The redemption of the Jewish homeland through the toil of Jewish workers has been a central tenet of Zionism since earliest pioneering days. Under present circumstances I doubt whether a large reservoir of Arab labor from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank has been an unmixed boon for Israel, whatever the economic advantages enjoyed by the Arab workers. A greater dependence on Arab labor lessens the participation of Jewish labor in all phases of national reconstruction. This is a treacherous argument. Reluctance to employ Arab labor will be damned as Jewish exclusiveness (I am not referring to Israeli Arabs); hiring non-Israeli Arabs, on the other hand, even at the same wage rates as Jewish labor, is strictured as colonial exploitation. If the West Bank were to become part of Israel, no equitable controls could be devised to prevent participation of its population in the Israeli work force or against the temptation of the Jewish sector to depend upon it. Such a development, like a demographic shift, would fundamentally compromise the moral assumptions of the Jewish state.

That the Begin government challenges these assumptions is no accident of personality. Begin, a disciple of Jabotinski, founder of the rightist Zionist revisionists, has not wavered in his allegiance to the original doctrine, though he has become more circumspect in expressing it. Now that he’s in the saddle, both the policies Begin advocates and his modus operandi reflect, less flamboyantly than in the past, the fundamental revisionist credo. From the outset, revisionism was characterized by an enchantment with maximalist slogans, dramatic gestures and an amazing disregard for the realistic consequences of what they advocated. When Great Britain began whittling away at the substance of the mandate, revisionist response was to clamor for “a Jewish state on both sides of the Jordan.” In 1930, the revisionist leadership soberly proposed a “pause” in settlement and in the raising of Zionist funds. The “pause”—which would have meant the voluntary demise of Zionism—presumably was supposed to force an intimidated Great Britain to capitulate. This naive faith in the magic properties of declamation and demonstrations was viewed by its proponents as political Zionism, in contrast to the less spectacular day-by-day work of purchasing and reclaiming tracts of barren land. The revisionist record is studded with such self-deluding proposals offered in fulfillment of what Jabotinski described as the greatest principle of political struggle: “Never take no for an answer.”

But the differences between labor Zionism and revisionism never were merely tactical; they sprang from antithetical ideologies. Socialist pioneers came to Palestine inspired by the dream of creating a cooperative society through peaceful settlement. Revisionism fought the concept of a worker society and the “gradualism” of the settlers. Proclaiming themselves as nationalists opposed to “the class struggle while a state is being built” and to costly “utopian experiments,” revisionists set themselves the task of “breaking” organized labor. In a notorious 1932 article, Jabotinski magniloquently sanctioned strikebreaking. “I removed the stigma attached to the expression ‘strike-breaking’ in Palestine.” His followers did their utmost to destroy the developing labor movement, and their failure did not diminish their zeal. Yet kibbush ha-avodah—the determination that Jewish labor should build the Jewish homeland, so that no charge that Jewish independence had been achieved by proxy could ever be raised—was one of the sanctities of pioneer Palestine. Also, the settlers as socialists believed that the peaceful reclamation of uninhabited marsh and desert within the area designated as the Jewish homeland constituted an even firmer moral title than international agreements. They proved to be right, for the eventual partition resolution, though further reducing the scope of the already amputated Jewish state, by and large followed the area of actual Jewish settlement. But in the critical pre-state period, revisionists made no secret of their disdain for “practical” work. Of 231 agricultural settlements established by various Zionist groups before the state, only one was revisionist. While unmartial farmers plowed fields in Palestine, revisionist youth groups strutted in uniforms and military regalia in Poland.

On the question of resistance, too, there was a wide cleavage between the authorities of the Yishuv, the Jewish community of Palestine, and the revisionists. During Arab attacks on the settlements in the 1930s, the Haganah, the peoples army largely recruited from the kibbutzim, adopted the policy of havlagah (self restraint). This called for self-defense but not indiscriminatory reprisal, a policy adopted on moral grounds and in the stubborn hope of peaceful coexistence. Naturally the lrgun, the smaller underground of the revisionists, excoriated havlagah as pusillanimous. In the 1940s, during the struggle against the British, the ideological clash between the Haganah and the lrgun intensified. The Haganah opposed wanton terror. Its military encounters with the British specifically involved attempts to bring in “illegal” refugees from the Nazis, and to establish new settlements on land purchased by the Jewish national fund. Again the reasons for this course were ethical as well as tactical.