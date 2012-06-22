Editor’s Note: We'll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Is our obsession with monthly jobs reports hurting the economy? Er, maybe.

New York Times | 4 min (1,110 words)

The Grimm tale of Snow White has seen many incarnations. Snow White and the Huntsman, finally, gives its heroine a personality.