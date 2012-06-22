David Blankenhorn—lead witness for Prop. 8—has announced that he is changing position on same-sex marriage. In today’s New York Times, he writes, “for me as a marriage advocate, the time has now come to accept gay marriage and emphasize the good that it can do.” In particular, he wants to work with pro-marriage forces within the gay community to strengthen the institution for everyone.

Blankenhorn’s announcement is not merely a victory for marriage-equality advocates, it is a victory for reason and nuance. In a “culture war” normally devoid of such things, it is important to note what Blankenhorn is saying, and what he’s not saying.

He is endorsing same-sex marriage. He is not, however, giving a full-throated endorsement. For those of us who know him, this lingering ambivalence is unsurprising. In his book The Future of Marriage, hailed by many conservatives as the most thoughtful case against same-sex marriage ever assembled, Blankenhorn explicitly stated that the marriage battle is not a debate of good against evil, but a debate about competing goods. He still sees it that way. But the scale has tipped for him.

What’s changed? Blankenhorn’s overriding concern has always been children’s welfare, and in particular, their right “to know and to be cared for by the two parents who brought them into this world.” That has not changed. Despite what right-wing critics will say, he is not suddenly subordinating children’s welfare to adult interests. Rather, he has come to recognize that opposing same-sex marriage doesn’t help children and in fact hurts them.