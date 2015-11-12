Did the Department of Commerce deliberately issue a misleading statement in order to aid the sugar profiteers in running up the price? This charge has not yet been proved, and in my judgment is false; though several men who are watching the sugar situation believe that it is true. The department issues a weekly magazine called Commerce Reports; and in the issue of Monday, February 12th, it had a routine article on Trend of World Sugar Production and Consumption. At the beginning was a summary of the article in large bold type, which said:

In 1921-22 the world sugar consumption was 500,000 tons greater than production, and the prospects are that it will be 700,000 tons greater in 1922-23. If these prospects materialize, the heavy accumulated stocks of the end of the 1920-21 season will have given way by the end of 1922-23 to a carry-over below the pre-war normal figure.

The department, in the laudable ambition to get its facts and figures published as widely as possible, issues newspaper “releases” of many of its articles; and these are furnished to the newspapers some days in advance, with a “release date” to insure simultaneous publication. The newspaper version of this article on sugar was verbatim except for the omission of three things––two unimportant sections near the close, and the summary. Instead of the latter, the copy for newspapers used the words quoted in my second paragraph.

If the editors had read the article carefully they would have seen in the third paragraph a neat little table with four columns––“carry over, first of year,” “estimated production,” “estimated consumption,” and “final carry over, end of year.” The last column would have told them that the surplus was estimated at 476,000 tons, which is nearly five weeks’ supply for the United States. Unhappily, careful reading and analysis of statistical matter is not one of the strong points of the average journalist.

In my judgment the unfortunate heading on the newspaper release was no more than a blunder. It was a very bad blunder; it is costing the country a great deal of money; but I have no evidence that it was deliberately intended to produce a bull market for sugar.

Did someone in the Department of Commerce supply advance information of this sugar report to Wall Street gamblers? The answer is Yes and No. The newspaper article, “released” for Monday, February 12th, was sent to large numbers of newspapers, press associations and ticker services some days earlier. Such advance material is usually held in strict confidence by editors; but in this case the representative of a Wall street ticker service broke faith and used the bulletin on the preceding Friday. Thereupon the department did the only thing it could do, and notified the press associations and such newspapers as it could reach, to use the material at once.

It is clear that the method of distributing news by the department is wrong and should be abolished at once. Statements should be given only to men who assemble in one room at one time, and for immediate release. Obviously, some one ought to make sure also that the “facts” in these statements happen to be true.

Is there a Sugar Trust which controls the output and can dictate prices? Pending a full answer to this by the numerous investigations, one may point out that during at least half of the year the price is practically controlled unless there is a glut. Of America’s 5,000,000 tons a quarter is grown at home, a quarter comes from our insular possessions, and the other half comes, normally, from Cuba. Cuban sugar comes between February and October, when no other source is available; and nearly all of it comes through the eight or ten big companies known as the “Atlantic refiners.” The value of their strategic position in times of scarcity is obvious.

Did Herbert Hoover, Senator Smoot of Utah, and General Crowder conspire with Cuban growers to reduce the crop in 1922 and cause a shortage? The answer is, first, that the reduction hasn’t happened; Cuba is producing 4,000,000 tons. It is true, however, that after a conference at which General Crowder was present, Senator Smoot agreed to work for a reduction in the tariff on Cuba sugar from $1.60 to $1.40 if the Cuban growers would restrict their crop. It is also true that when the Cuban growers believed themselves to be ruined by the catastrophic price-collapse of 1921 they discussed crop limitation in Mr. Hoover’s presence, and he referred them to the American growers. Whether or not this seems reprehensible to you will depend on your own point of view. Mr. Hoover, whose first instinctive thought is always for the producer, may very well have considered that crop limitation was the only way out for the growers who were confronted by bankruptcy.

If he thought so, however, he was wrong. After the 400 American banks had been persuaded “by person or persons unknown” not to foreclose their mortgage on Cuba’s 1,200,000 tons and thereby smash the market, all of that sugar was purchased and most of it no doubt was eaten, in less than six months––and the price was going up.

What caused the recent increase in price, aside from the Department of Commerce statement? Efforts of sugar speculators, who had for some time been trying to create a bull market; general knowledge in the trade that the world surplus was dwindling; increasing consumption with returning prosperity and higher wages in the United States; and the new tariff, which raised the cost directly sixteen-hundredths of a cent a pound and indirectly more than that by unsettling prices and starting a general upward movement. Under the circumstances, the department statement probably did no more than give the speculators a beautiful excuse for which they had long been waiting.

When will sugar go down again? When the great American housewife, in her millions, goes on strike and refuses to pay the unfair price…perhaps!

This article appeared in the April 18, 1923 issue of the magazine.