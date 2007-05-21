May 21, 2007

“When Moguls Attack!” by The Editors
TRB from Washington
“Pay Check” by Jonathan Chait
Correspondence
“Traitors at the Times, college-age idiocy, &c.”
The Mall
“The XX Factor” by Michelle Cottle
“Partial Law” by Christine Stansell
“Snub-continent” by Isaac Chotiner
“Pickup Artist” by Noam Scheiber
“The Life Coach” by Eve Fairbanks
“Paper Tigers” by Roger Lowenstein
“Civil Defense” by Kenneth M. Pollack
Features
“Party Boy” by Thomas B. Edsall
“The Enterprising American” by James Kirchick
“The Fixer” by Joshua Hersh
Books and the Arts
FILMS “People in Shadows” by Stanley Kauffmann
BOOKS “Getting to the End” by James Wood
BOOKS “Heavy Thinker” by Robert M. Solow
BOOKS “The Thin Line” by Cass R. Sunstein
BOOKS “Drink and the Old Devil” by Peter Green
POEM “Eugene Wigner Joins the Manattan Project” by John Canaday
BOOKS “Kaddish’s Nose” by Ruth Franklin
Washington Diarist
“Taking the Bait” by Alan Dershowitz