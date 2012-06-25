Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Mickey Mouse in Bollywood: An exclusive look at Disney's attempt to conquer the Indian market.
Caravan Magazine | 44 min (11,050 words)
A decade has passed since Bob Kerrey left the Senate. Now, armed with new idealism, he wants to go back to Washington. Can he matter again?
New York Times | 14 min (3,615 words)
The next golden age of oil is here. In other words, we're doomed.
Foreign Policy | 4 min (1,110 words)
Shooting a documentary in Syria, Sean McAllister promised protection to interviewees. Then he was arrested. When it comes to digital security, why are journalists so behind the times?
Columbia Journalism Review | 7 min (1,850 words)