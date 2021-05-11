Revenue Tariff for Great Britain

What measures are available to restore confidence? A decision to reform the grave abuses of the Dole, and a decision to postpone for the present all new charges on the Budget for Social Services in order to conserve its resources to meet schemes for the expansion of employment, are advisable and should be taken. But the main decision which today is absolutely forced on any wise Chancellor of the Exchequer, whatever his beliefs about protection, is the introduction of a substantial revenue tariff. It is certain that there is no other measure all the immediate consequences of which will be favorable and appropriate. The tariff which I have in mind would include no discriminating protective taxes, but would cover as wide a field as possible at a flat rate, or perhaps two flat rates, each applicable to wide categories of goods. Rebates would be allowed in respect of imported material entering into exports, but raw materials, which make up an important proportion of the value of exports such as wool and cotton, should be exempt. The amount of revenue to be aimed at should be substantial, not less than $250,000,000 and, if possible, $375,000,000. Thus, for example, there might be import duties of 15 percent on all manufactured and semi-manufactured goods without exception, and of 5 percent on all food stuffs and certain raw materials, while other raw materials would be exempt. IT should be the declared intention of the free-trade parties acquiescing in this decision to remove the duties in the event of world prices recovering to the level of 1929.

ADVANTAGES OF A TARIFF

Compared with any alternative which is open to Great Britain, this measure is unique in that it would at the same time relieve the pressing problems of the Budget and restore business confidence. But this is not its only advantage. In so far as it leads to the substitution of home-produced goods for goods previously imported, it will increase employment at home. At the same time, by relieving the pressure on the balance of trade, it will provide a much needed margin to pay for the additional imports which a policy of expansion will require and to finance loans by London to necessitous debtor countries. A revenue tariff is a high card which we still have in our hand. Where would the Budget of any other country be, if it had no receipts from its tariff?