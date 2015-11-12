Revenue Tariff for Great Britain

Yet the policy of doing nothing is even more dangerous. For as time goes by, it can become increasingly doubtful whether we can support our standard of life. With 1,000,000 unemployed we certainly can; with 2,000,000 unemployed we probably can; with 3,000,000 unemployed we probably can’t. Thus, the negative policy, by allowing unemployment steadily to increase, must lead in the end to an unanswerable demand for a reduction in the standard of life.

Unemployment, we must repeat, exists because employers have been deprived of profit. The loss of profit may be due to all sorts of causes. But, short of going over to Communism, there is no possible means of curing unemployment except by restoring to employers a proper margin of profit. There are two ways of doing this––by increasing the demand for output, which is the expansionist cure, or by decreasing the cost of output, which is the contractionist cure. Both of these try to touch the spot. Which of them is to be preferred?

THE PROBLEM IS INTERNATIONAL

I have given some of the arguments for contraction. But there are some fundamental arguments on the other side. To decrease the cost of output by reducing wages and curtailing budget services may increase foreign demand for British goods (unless, which is quite likely, it encourages a similar policy of contraction in other countries), but it will probably diminish the domestic demand; and it is by no means certain to increase total demand. The advantages to employers of a general reduction of wages are not so great, therefore, as they look. Each employer sees the advantage to himself of a reduction of the wages which he himself pays and overlooks both the consequences of the reduction of the incomes of his customers and of the reduction of wages which his competitors will enjoy. In the second place, it leads to social injustice and violent resistance, since it benefits some classes of income at the expense of others. Moreover, the contractionist policy will aggravate, rather than solve, the international problem; since it is an endeavor to adjust ourselves to present prices rather than to raise them. These arguments apply equally in every country alike.

Two years ago the problem was mainly a British problem; today it is mainly international. An international remedy is, therefore, essential; and I find the best hope of remedying the international slump––I trust not vaingloriously––in the leadership of Great Britain. But is Great Britain is to assume leadership, she must be strong and believed to be strong. At least for Englishmen, it is of paramount importance to restore full confidence in London. I do not believe that this is difficult; for the real strength of London is being underestimated today by foreign opinion, and the position is ripe for a sudden reversal of sentiment. For these reasons I, who opposed Britain’s return to the gold standard and can claim, unfortunately, that my Cassandra utterances have been partly fulfilled, believe that London’s exchange position should be relentlessly defended today, in order, above all, that she may resume the vacant financial leadership of the world, which no one else has the experience or the public spirit to occupy, speaking out of acknowledged strength and not out of weakness.

What measures are available to restore confidence? A decision to reform the grave abuses of the Dole, and a decision to postpone for the present all new charges on the Budget for Social Services in order to conserve its resources to meet schemes for the expansion of employment, are advisable and should be taken. But the main decision which today is absolutely forced on any wise Chancellor of the Exchequer, whatever his beliefs about protection, is the introduction of a substantial revenue tariff. It is certain that there is no other measure all the immediate consequences of which will be favorable and appropriate. The tariff which I have in mind would include no discriminating protective taxes, but would cover as wide a field as possible at a flat rate, or perhaps two flat rates, each applicable to wide categories of goods. Rebates would be allowed in respect of imported material entering into exports, but raw materials, which make up an important proportion of the value of exports such as wool and cotton, should be exempt. The amount of revenue to be aimed at should be substantial, not less than $250,000,000 and, if possible, $375,000,000. Thus, for example, there might be import duties of 15 percent on all manufactured and semi-manufactured goods without exception, and of 5 percent on all food stuffs and certain raw materials, while other raw materials would be exempt. IT should be the declared intention of the free-trade parties acquiescing in this decision to remove the duties in the event of world prices recovering to the level of 1929.

ADVANTAGES OF A TARIFF

Compared with any alternative which is open to Great Britain, this measure is unique in that it would at the same time relieve the pressing problems of the Budget and restore business confidence. But this is not its only advantage. In so far as it leads to the substitution of home-produced goods for goods previously imported, it will increase employment at home. At the same time, by relieving the pressure on the balance of trade, it will provide a much needed margin to pay for the additional imports which a policy of expansion will require and to finance loans by London to necessitous debtor countries. A revenue tariff is a high card which we still have in our hand. Where would the Budget of any other country be, if it had no receipts from its tariff?

I am not unaccustomed to being in a minority. But on this occasion I believe that 90 percent of my countrymen agree with me. In estimating the financial strength and prospects of Great Britain, foreign observers should bear two points in mind. The first is the one emphasized above, that British national finance has a very high card in hand in the shape of a tariff, which we shall certainly employ if necessary. The second is the tremendous strength of the Bank of England, which also has all its cards in hand––and its powder dry.

This article appeared in the April 8, 1931 issue of the magazine.