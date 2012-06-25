I want you to stop whatever you’re doing, and take a short walk. 12 strides, please, from anywhere to anywhere. Note the distance. For me, it’s here to sort of over there, but for you it might be something else: here-ish to kinda that spot, or even “where I was 12 strides ago to where I am now, looking back at where I was.”

Whatever you choose, it isn’t very far, is it? Whatever your gait, it’s probably around 12 yards. Please remember the distance and we’ll continue.

Now, imagine that you’ve spent every waking hour since the age of, oh, I don’t know, 4 years old? kicking a football, or soccer ball, or whatever your language used to describe that fatal orb. You played for your school team at the age of 7, when all the other kids were 9 or 10. Coaches on the sidelines commented on the fact that you seemed like a natural. You grew a bit, meaning you were probably a bit bigger, or faster, or quicker than other players. You continued to play for, and then captain, your school teams: under-11’s, under 12’s, etc.. But by the time you’re 13, or something, you’ve already signed for a professional team--that’s how good you are.

Whatever the trajectory of your fledgling career, 12 yards is still 12 yards.