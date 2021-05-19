The Greek Elections

The British will counter that it is not their fault if they found the EAM, which they had assisted, unwilling to coöperate in the general pacification and ready instead to risk a coup d’état. And the argument will go on in mutual misunderstanding.

But the political results are only too clear. Drastic change was urgently needed, and the Allies had no formula for that. As in Italy, they compelled the Center parties to bear the burden of an impossible status quo––“pending free elections,” or whatever the pious formula was. This, of course, meant handing back actual power (as distinguished from administrative authority) to the vested interests which bore the responsibility for past misfortunes, and who, knowing themselves threatened, proceeded to entrench themselves by any means.

In politics there can be many sides, but in a state of potential or actual civil war there can be only two. That is how we find the Greeks arrayed today, after initial swings of the pendulum, into two solid blocs, with the Center gone off into vapor. That is why we find the X-ites in actual power, and those who used to be quite reasonable moderates supporting the scandalous record of the successive British-sponsored administrations, their graft and inefficiency, their disloyalty to pledged agreements, their indifference to reconstruction, coupled with their active interest in diverting UNRRA goods to the black market. This holds for Papandreou, Kanellopoulos, Sophocles Venizelos and their kind. To have called these men black reactionaries two years ago (as the EAM was doing) would have been unfair. They certainly were not such then, and they still do not see themselves in that role. Nevertheless, they stand now, along with the Royalists, against the wall, and it is our fault as much as theirs.

What are the real intentions of the EAM? It is difficult to judge whether they would welcome some kind of working arrangement. Last year, when they had a chance to push through the Varvaresos stabilization plan, which the Right was torpedoing, they sabotaged it. As things stand now, they have more hope of uniting the masses in despair than of holding them together under a reform government. Today, the Greeks are scared: of their own violence, of their dreadful memories, of the blood-feuds which have torn families asunder, of the unpredictable consequences.