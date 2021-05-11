The Greek Elections

1. They can treat Greece as a free country which has a legally constituted government, i.e., evacuate and let the Greeks shoot it out. In that case they would have to stand by as Russia runs weapons over the border to assist ELAS against the rightist forces equipped by the Western Allies. It would repeat the pattern of the Spanish civil war. But under present conditions, no one knows where that might lead. If the Russians move into the Dardanelles, the first act would be over quickly.

2. They can back the “legally” constituted government and prevent an outbreak by force of arms, while repeating their intention of getting out as soon as possible, which statement would, of course, become a mere fiction. The EAM and ELAS are fully prepared for this. The way they think now, they would keep scattered forces in the hills and organize the masses underground. They are confident that the mistakes and excesses (and also the incapacity) of the Right in power will push the majority of Greeks into the opposition camp, there to await the result of the coming showdown between the great powers. The Communists firmly believe that repression and suffering are prime requisites for the “politicalization” of the masses.

The Rightists on their side quite frankly admit that they will have to exert force on a large scale. This leaves little leeway for constructive reform. The Right––even granting it better intentions––would have to carry on with the present system and pin its hopes not so much on economic betterment as on the coming world war. Both so-called Populists and Liberals (they have become in practice indistinguishable) believe they can unite the Greek people only in the nationalistic ideal of “Greater Hellas,” which means conquest at the expense of Albanians, Yugoslavs and Bulgarians. This idea is not entirely senseless, for the average Greek is apt to respond to any campaign against the “Slav danger.” The net result seems to be that the whole Greek setup, from Left to Right, is organized into a detonator for world conflict.