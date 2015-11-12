Standard Oil: Axis Ally

But none of this disturbed the happy marriage. Standard realized, as early as 1935, that IG was withholding from it information concerning synthetic rubber. The reason, a Standard official reported, was that “the Hitler government does not look with favor upon turning the invention over to foreign countries.” This disfavor, Howard told an executive committee of Standard, arose “because of military expediency.” Yet it was not this fact that troubled the committee. “Mr. Howard,” the executive committee’s report reads, “deplored the fact that the German government’s restrictions on I.G.’s freedom of action have prevented our making material progress in the American field, particularly as there is some indication that the American rubber companies are making independent progress.”

Yet between 1932 and 1942 Standard never considered allowing a synthetic-rubber industry to develop in America. It discouraged every attempt by the rubber companies, already concerned with the insecurity of their sources of supply, to create an alternative, domestic source. “Until we have permission,” Howard wrote in 1938, “there is absolutely nothing we can do, and we must be specially careful not to make any move whatever, even on a purely informal, personal or friendly basis, without the consent of our friends. We know some of the difficulties they have…from a national standpoint in Germany….The only thing we can do is loyally to preserve the restrictions they have put upon us.”

Then, shortly before the war, Standard’s chemists developed a new synthetic rubber, butyl. In 1938, according to Thurman Arnold’s testimony, “while the Hitler government for military reasons was refusing to make available to this country the German buna rubber, Standard sent to I.G. Farben information as to the American butyl rubber.” A few months later the United States Navy became interested in the development of butyl. The navy’s Bureau of Construction sent a Mr. Werkentheimer to inspect Standard’s laboratory. “As agreed upon,” a Standard official reported, “I took Mr. Werkentheimer over to the K plant when it appeared that I could not very well steer his interest away from the process. However, I am quite certain that he left with no picture of the operations,” other than a most general one.

At the same time Standard was aiding the Nazis in the construction of a refinery for aviation gasoline although it knew that the refinery was integral part of the German four-year-plan of autarchy and preparation for war.

Did Germany’s war upon the Allies lead the bride to sue for divorce? Why should it? In 1939 a new vow was made to continue the marriage in wartime. Howard met with representatives of I.G. in Holland. “We did our best,” he reported, “to work out complete plans for a modus vivendi which would operate through the term of the war, whether or not the U.S. came in.”

So the battle of France found Standard busily engaged in reallocating its world markets with I.G. and putting pressure on Shell to go along in abandoning its patent rights over the French market. Then the military conquest of France might be followed by the economic conquest of France under I.G. Farben.

In February, 1941, Standard was also refueling Italian airlines carrying mail and documents from Brazil and possibly industrial diamonds. When Secretary Hull objected, Standard continued this service to the Axis over Hull’s protests.

Even more revealing than these instances of deception is the state of mind of American industry which Arnold’s testimony exposes. Frank Howard, in reporting upon his meeting with the IG officials in 1939, spoke of the difficulties of maintaining normal contacts during the “period of the war.” In September, 1939, Standard cabled to the Japanese monopoly, Mitsui, proposing that they prepare the way at once for the reëstablishment of commercial relations “after any interruptions in our trade,” which Standard feared might come. In other words, American industry believes that either the Axis will triumph or there will be a negotiated peace. In either event our industrialists are ready now to reëstablish open bonds within the Axis, partly out of respect for German scientific superiority; partly out of jealousy for the great British combines; partly out of fear for the new American companies which are breaking their way into the pastures of monopolies through defense contracts and which, by their energies, may get over the major share of shrinking markets when the war is over. But is this as innocent as it looks? Sooner or later business men who ally themselves with fascism become fascists; and once fascism captures economic control, then a fascist coup must follow to seize political power.

Is there any understanding of this danger in America? “Standard Oil delayed the use of buna rubber in this country,” Thurman Arnold testified, “because Hitler did not wish to have the rubber exploited here.” Yet who was punished? Standard for dealing with the enemy, or Arnold for exposing the deal? Standard escaped with a light consent decree, free to remarry later on. But two days after Arnold testified, the War Department, backed by American industry, won its long fight to silence the Anti-Trust Division for the duration of the war; there are to be no more prosecutions of monopolies which are contributing to the ware effort and those are, of course just the ones that Hitler courts in marriage.

What of our patent laws, the weapons of self destruction with which Hitler bound and chained us? Are they to remain? Probably. Yet who pretends that even the most dramatic revision of these laws would save us? There is a deeper sickness of the isolation of scientific knowledge behind corporate walls. It would take a fortune now for a new competitor to find out by independent research, what Standard and General Electric have already discovered and are keeping to themselves. At heart we all know that public ownership alone can free our strength.

We this now as in a dream. We are in a chariot racing through a dark forest pursued by wolves. The driver whips the horses and suddenly we see that they are not horses, but ostriches. Are we to dash out and hunt for horses, or are we to try and drive the ostriches? The dream chokes us as we awaken.

London.

This article appeared in the April 6, 1942 issue of the magazine.