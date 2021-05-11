Standard Oil: Axis Ally

Jan Valtin testified before the Dies Committee in 1941 that “the I. G. Farbenindustrie, I know, from firsthand experience, was already in 1934 completely in the hands of the Gestapo. It went so far as to have it’s own Gestapo prison on the factory grounds at Leuna., and I. G. Farben began particularly after Hitler's ascent to power, to branch out into foreign fields.” In Spain, according to a recent pamphlet, I. G. Farben’s representatives financed Franco; in Rumania, the Iron Guard; in the thirteen Latin American republics in which they were established, I. G. Farben’s subsidiaries became the center of the local Nazi organizations.

But none of this disturbed the happy marriage. Standard realized, as early as 1935, that IG was withholding from it information concerning synthetic rubber. The reason, a Standard official reported, was that “the Hitler government does not look with favor upon turning the invention over to foreign countries.” This disfavor, Howard told an executive committee of Standard, arose “because of military expediency.” Yet it was not this fact that troubled the committee. “Mr. Howard,” the executive committee’s report reads, “deplored the fact that the German government’s restrictions on I.G.’s freedom of action have prevented our making material progress in the American field, particularly as there is some indication that the American rubber companies are making independent progress.”

Yet between 1932 and 1942 Standard never considered allowing a synthetic-rubber industry to develop in America. It discouraged every attempt by the rubber companies, already concerned with the insecurity of their sources of supply, to create an alternative, domestic source. “Until we have permission,” Howard wrote in 1938, “there is absolutely nothing we can do, and we must be specially careful not to make any move whatever, even on a purely informal, personal or friendly basis, without the consent of our friends. We know some of the difficulties they have…from a national standpoint in Germany….The only thing we can do is loyally to preserve the restrictions they have put upon us.”