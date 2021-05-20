The Muscle Shoals Lobby

How the Cyanamid Company Has Hoodwinked the Farmers

THE future of the great government plant at Muscle Shoals is still undecided. The power interests, represented by the Alabama Power Company, have long been trying to get hold of it. So has the American Cyanamid Company, which has asserted, in order to gain farmer support, that it wants to use the plant chiefly to make fertilizer. In its previous session, Congress passed Senator Norris’ bill for government operation, but President Coolidge killed it by a pocket veto. The Senate has again passed the bill, but even if the House does the same, President Hoover will probably reject it, and if he does, it is not certain that it could be repassed over his veto. Meanwhile, we are beginning to get some of the history of the intrigue which has heretofore blocked it.

Recent testimony before the Senate Lobby Investigating Committee by a representative of the American Farm Bureau Federation, an organization of one million farmers over the country, revealed how the White House has been eating out of the hand of this farmers’ lobby in the matter of Muscle Shoals. The lobbyist, Chester H. Gray, admitted that he had influenced President Coolidge to stop the Department of Agriculture from writing a Muscle Shoals bill which he, Mr. Gray, did not like; that he had persuaded President Coolidge to assign his Secretary of Commerce, Mr. Herbert Hoover, to help Mr. gray in putting over a Muscle Shoals bill he did like. Furthermore, he actually dictated the paragraph on Muscle Shoals in one of President Coolidge’s messages to Congress. Strange that the big-business administration should have shown such respect for the desires of farmers? Ah! but Mr. Gray was pushing the Cyanamid bid for Muscle Shoals, by which the government turns over the people’s property to a private company promising to manufacture fertilizer for the farmer––and actually meaning to do nothing of the kind.

Aside from the argument of Senator Norris, who has gone over the situation with chemists, that the cyanamide process of manufacturing fertilizer is obsolete, newer methods having been devised, there is plenty of evidence that the American Cyanamid Company is not leasing Muscle Shoals to manufacture fertilizer. Why should it? When Henry Ford bargained for Muscle Shoals some years ago, the president of the American Cyanamid Company himself testified before the Committee on Military Affairs, before which the bill came up, that the value of this development was not in its fertilizer possibilities, but in its electric-power resources. The profits from the water power are so stupendous in comparison with the Cyanamid’s proposed profit on the fertilizer that it is absurd to suppose that so great a business concern as the Cyanamid Company would dedicate itself to such poor business.