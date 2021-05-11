The Muscle Shoals Lobby

Why do the farmers support a company that is using them as a blind to acquire the power at Muscle Shoals for its own profit? Because they don’t know that Mr. Gray, who writes the resolutions which they trustfully accept at annual conventions, is fooling them. He says that the Cyanamid bid is their means of procuring cheap fertilizer, and they believe him, as the rank and file of the American Legion believe their leaders who tell them that the conscription bills before Congress conscript capital. They don’t know the facts as they were brought out at the hearings: that Gray opposes amendments on the Muscle Shoals bills, not as they affect the farmers, but as they affect the Cyanamid Company; that he refused to allow the president of the Cyanamid Company to submit to a more drastic recapture clause, which would certainly be to the advantage of the farmers; that R. F. Bower, who addressed them as a representative of the American Farm Bureau Federation at farmers’ meetings, was paid by the Cyanamid Company or its ally, the Tennessee River Improvement Association; that the pamphlets and circulars sent out by O. M. Kile for the American Farm Bureau Federation brought him $725 a month from the Cyanamid Company. Do they know that when the little town of Muscle Shoals offered to buy power from the government, Mr. Gray, the farmers’ representative, promptly warned President Coolidge not to establish the bad precedent of government dispensation of power? No power company could have been more perturbed. How could they suspect that their representative coöperated with the secretary of the National Fertilizer Company, which opposes the manufacture of fertilizer, naturally, but favors private operation of Muscle Shoals (and for a good reason)?

“Does the question come up as to what the farmers are thinking?” the credulous husbandmen read in the propaganda disseminated by the American Farm Bureau Federation. “Send for Gray,” is the order, and Gray, speeding by taxi down the broad boulevard, arrives under the Capital dome to tell Congressmen and Senators just how their contemplated course will affect the farmers and what the probable reaction will be.

No inkling have they of shadowy maneuvers such as are revealed, for example, in a letter dated July 24, 1929, written by Mr. Gray to Mr. Edward A. O’Neal, president of the Alabama Farm Bureau Federation. “Relative to your authorizing R. F. Bower to do some field work this summer and fall,” says Gray, “in deflecting senatorial votes from the Norris resolution, I know the question which will be uppermost in your mind will be whether or not you, as president of the Alabama Farm Bureau Federation, desire to send out a member of the personnel when the finances to support him come from sources other than the regular income of your Federation.” And thereupon Mr. Gray reminds his colleague that the performance is not without precedent in their organization.