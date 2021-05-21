How Much Has Germany Paid?

We now come to certain items which under the terms of the Treaty do not count at all towards the reparation, but are none the less a charge on Germany. The most important are the following: 1. Sums owed to Germany by her former Allies; 2. German colonies and state property there situated; 3. state property in Alsace-Lorraine; 4. “restitutions” in replacement of specific Allied property removed by Germany from the invaded territory; 5. German ships seized in enemy ports; 6. German private property seized and liquidated abroad; 7. payments by Germany in discharge of private debts.

The face value of the first item is £85,000,000, but while it represents real loss to Germany its market value undoubtedly is nil. I know of no reliable estimate of items, two, three, four and five. On the basis of partial data I put these items, but without much confidence as to the accuracy of the figure, somewhere around £100,000,000 altogether.

Items six and seven are of different character. The proceeds have been applied to the discharge of German private debts and to this extent they represent not a net loss but the liquidation of liabilities. The net burden has been thrown on Germany only to the extent that the assets have not been applied to the discharge of the liabilities of her own Nationals—under the Treaty any surplus can be applied to discharge the private debts of Germany’s former allies—or have been sequestrated and in part not applied (as in the United States), or have been sold at a price less than their value to their German owners as a going concern. Nevertheless, apart from this net burden, the fact that this amount of capital, previously lent to Germany, has been called in, thus diminishing her working capital abroad and her liquid reserves against emergencies, has clearly diminished her capacity to make foreign payments during the period since the Armistice almost as much as though it were a net loss. The figures are very large. The German government’s estimate of the value of the property liquidated abroad is £585,000,000—Tardieu has estimated it a little higher, namely at £650,000,000—and the amount of cash payments under the clearing house system is £30,000,000. The estimate of the value of the property liquidated appears too high if it is intended to represent its present value, but is probably not too high as a measure of its pre-war value.

To sum up, I am of the opinion that the financial cost to Germany of her efforts to meet her Treaty liabilities and her obligation to surrender under the Treaty between the date of the Armistice and the date of the occupation of the Ruhr has exceeded a billion pounds, and if we include the sums she has had to find in this period to discharge private debts, the figure reaches £1,300,000,000. In order to reach an independent estimate I made this calculation before opening the valuable volume, Germany’s Capacity to Pay, by Moulton and McGuire, lately published by the Institute of Economics of Washington, D. C. The corresponding estimate of these writers is £1,290,000,000 up to September 30, 1922, which almost agrees with my figure, allowing for the fact that I carry my calculations up to a later date. There are, however, some differences between us regarding one or two items, which make up the total. In addition to this, Germany’s prewar investments in Russia, Turkey, and Austria- Hungary and her war loans to her allies have been rendered valueless by the course of events and there has of course been an enormous loss of “good will” in her business connections and organization.