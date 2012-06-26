Bravo to Luke Dempsey and his brilliant blog post here on the dreaded 12 yards. Also bravo to Luke for not mentioning my own penalty kick flub, which (if my memory serves) helped cost him New York soccer glory. But while he had the grace to let it go unmentioned, I have never forgotten how, in a league championship game, my toe stubbed the turf as I swung my mighty leg forward, and the ball leapt forward several feet, then rolled slowly for a few more before halting far from goal.

Now, some excuses: We did not practice penalty kicks, partly because in the years leading up to this match, we had consistently lost games by such large margins that the prospect of getting any sort of shot on goal was like the shot of winning Powerball. Also, we were exceptionally good at complaining, which meant the toad-like Bulgarian referee who came to hate us so much he was more likely to personally slide in with both feet at crotch-level should any of our players come close to the penalty area than award us a free kick.

We certainly could have used the scoring opportunities: Our goalie made most saves—when he did make saves—with his left premolar; after letting in more goals than seemed possible during a game, he was aptly described by a teammate as “Swiss cheese without the cheese.” But penalty kicks seemed a distant possibility—and when we did get them, we let Luke take them, and he usually made them.

And then came the playoff run. To be fair, we had won games in previous seasons. But never had we come together as we did in the fall of 2001. Because it was New York, and space was at premium, we played on a quite nice turf field on the roof of a downtown pier. You could still smell the acrid smoke from where the Twin Towers had stood, adding to the strangeness of the whole thing. So we played and we scored and our (new) keeper saved and, game by game, we advanced to the final.